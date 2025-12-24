Brooks Koepka leaves LIV Golf

FIVE-TIME major winner Brooks Koepka has left LIV Golf for family reasons, the Saudi-backed circuit announced on Tuesday.

Koepka, who was one of the highest-profile players to join LIV when the renegade tour launched in 2022, could now be in line for a return to the PGA Tour, according to US reports.

“We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season,” LIV Golf chief executive Scott O’Neil said in a statement.

“Brooks is prioritising the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

Koepka’s decision comes after his wife, Jena Sims, revealed in October that she had suffered a miscarriage 16 weeks into pregnancy.

His representatives said the 35-year-old American, who won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018, had decided to spend more time with his family.

“Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home,” Koepka’s representatives said in a statement.

“Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success.”

Under current rules, LIV Golf players must serve a one-year suspension before being allowed to return to the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour was non-committal Tuesday about a possible timeline for Koepka’s return to the tour.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” it said in a statement to ESPN.

“The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

– © AFP 2025