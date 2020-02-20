Flag 35 Mins

18 mins ago

GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United (Martial, 35′)

Well, if Brugge’s opener was a gift, they haven’t wasted a huge amount of time in returning the favour to their guests. De Cuyper, the teenager, puts a little bit too much on his throw-in, which skids off the greasy surface, but the main mistake is made by Brandon Mechele, who lets the ball roll across him to Martial. From there, the United striker doesn’t do a huge amount wrong, taking two touches as he bears down on goal before tucking it past Mignolet into the bottom corner.

All square, but it’s come out of nowhere for United, really.