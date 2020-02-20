Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage of Man United’s trip to Belgium.
Back in five.
HALF TIME: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United
45 mins – One additional minute to be played here at the end of the first half.
43 mins – And now a fingertip save from Mignolet to deny Martial! Plenty of action in these closing moments of the first half. Martial shrugs off De Cuyper and rifles in a shot, which Mignolet brushes onto the post at full stretch. A vital touch.
42 mins – Half-chance for Kossounou at the far end but he doesn’t quite get the curl on his shot to trouble Romero.
41 mins — CHANCE – Brandon Williams! He comes in off the left wing and the ball runs all the way to him at the back post. He’s odds-on to really test Mignolet, but instead, he opens up his body completely and sends it high and wide.
39 mins – Balanta reaches across Mata and put his hand on his shoulder to pull him down. That, as far as our Belarussian refereee is concerned, is a yellow card — and it rules him out of the return leg in Old Trafford.
GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United (Martial, 35′)
Well, if Brugge’s opener was a gift, they haven’t wasted a huge amount of time in returning the favour to their guests. De Cuyper, the teenager, puts a little bit too much on his throw-in, which skids off the greasy surface, but the main mistake is made by Brandon Mechele, who lets the ball roll across him to Martial. From there, the United striker doesn’t do a huge amount wrong, taking two touches as he bears down on goal before tucking it past Mignolet into the bottom corner.
All square, but it’s come out of nowhere for United, really.
32 mins – Maguire cuts out the ball in the air but heads it straight to Kossounou. He brings Dennis into the game again but it’s probably the front man’s worst touch of the evening so far as he hits it straight back to a red jersey.
28 mins – Another Brugge chance! Dennis plays a one-two and skips into the box where he nudges it past a sliding Dalot, who’d probably have done better to stay on his feet there and not invite the contact so easily. Dennis tests Romero at his near post but the keeper makes himself big and stops it.
25 mins – Brugge looking dangerous again. De Cuyper slides the ball through to Tau, but he just can’t bring it under control. He could have been through with a chance to work Romero there.
22 mins – Again, another hit-and-hope ball out of defence by Brugge gives United disproportionate trouble. Romero comes and clears — but he had to come a long way.
18 mins – Here’s the goal. Having consulted the replays, the BT Sport team say that it should in fact have been a Manchester United corner rather than a Brugge goal kick.
GOAL FOR CLUB BRUGGE! Club Brugge 1-0 Manchester United (Dennis, 15′)
What are United playing at?! Brugge lead — and it’s a gift from United who fall asleep completely. Mignolet takes a goal kick quickly and Williams and Dalot let it bounce between them, which is enough for Dennis to nip in and lift it over the stranded Romero.
Was the ball rolling when Mignolet took the goal kick? Not according to VAR. The goal stands.
14 mins – Mignolet gets called into action for the first time to get down and touch Pereira’s shot around the post.
12 mins – Brugge are in no rush to hoof the ball back to United once they have control of it. Rits tries to play the ball over the top but there’s a bit too much on it and it bounces harmlessly through to the United defence.
8 mins – Brugge get set into their defensive shape and United play the ball back and forth, trying to find space with no real return. Lindelof angles a long ball from right back which drops kindly for Martial, but he can’t fashion it into any sort of real opportunity.
7 mins – Dennis gets in behind the United back four and is in so much space that he must be offside — and he is; the flag goes up as soon as he touches it.
5 mins – Tau and Dennis are already looking lively and trying to make trouble for United down the right hand side. Kossounou slides a low cross into the box from the bye-line but United cut it out.
3 mins – Big chance for Brugge early on as United switch off from a throw-in. Dennis nips past the scrambling Harry Maguire and tries to pull it back to Vanaken, but Lindelof bravely puts his head in before Brugge can punish them3
KICK OFF: We’re underway. Aleksei Kulbakov of Belarus is the man in the middle.
TEAM NEWS: Six changes to the United team which beat Chelsea. Ighlao and Bruno Fernandes are both on the bench.
Manchester United: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Mata, Pereira, Lingard, Martial
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how the hosts will line out. Liverpool fans might recognise the man in goal while up front, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, scored twice against Real Madrid during Brugge’s Champions League campaign.
Club Brugge: Mignolet, Mata, Kossounou, Mechele, Deli, Rits, Balanta, Vanaken, Bonaventure, Tau, De Cuyper.
Thank God for European football on pretty miserable Thursday nights.
And thank Uefa for staggering the kick-offs between 5.55pm and 8pm.
Our opening act is Manchester United’s trip to the Jan Breydel Stadium as they on Pro League leaders Club Brugge.
Can a reshuffled United side build on Monday night’s win over Chelsea?
Kick-off is in 10 minutes; we’ll have the team news in a moment.
