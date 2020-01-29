This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

The club have released a statement on the Portuguese midfielder.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 4:44 PM
48 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that Bruno Fernandes is set to join the club.

The Premier League outfit announced that it “has reached an agreement” with Sporting Lisbon for the star midfielder’s transfer.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes,” a statement reads. “The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay facing prolonged periods of absence, United had been heavily linked with a move for Portuguese international. Negotiations between the clubs had been ongoing over the past few weeks, while Barcelona joined the race in the latter end of proceedings.

Sky Sports reported today that Fernandes, 25, was set to fly to Manchester this evening to complete the move after terminating his contract with Sporting. They also report that the deal is worth up to £68 million (€80 million).

And the club released this video montage moments after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side announced their new signing. 

Fernandes scored 32 goals in all competitions for Sporting last season, and during his two-and-a-half year stay at the club, found the net 64 times.

The 19-time capped international has been central to winning three domestic cups in his two full seasons there, after beginning his senior career in Italian football with Novara, and enjoying spells with Serie A sides Udinese and Sampdoria. 

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

