THE VODACOM BULLS will be hoping to make it third time lucky after booking their return to another URC Grand Final with a 25-13 win against the Hollywoodbet Sharks in Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening.
Ethan Hooker thought he had given the visitors a dream start in the seventh minute when he pounced for an intercept to score, but was deemed to be fractionally offside following a TMO review.
And the Bulls took full advantage of that narrow escape when Sebastian de Klerk wriggled through some despairing Sharks tackles for the game’s opening try.
A slip from Sharks scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse — castigated as the villain in last week’s shootout win over Munster — gifted the Bulls a second try in the 21st minute, finished in the corner by Canan Moodie, for a 15-3 lead at the break.
But the Sharks fought their way back into the contest and trailed just 15-13 by the 52nd minutes, their tries coming through Makazole Mapimpi and Hooker.
That was as close as the visitors got, however, as Keagan Johannes extended the Bulls’ lead with a penalty before Jesse Kriel crossed for the decisive try with 14 minutes to play, sealing their return to a third Grand Final in four seasons.
They’ll travel to Croke Park for next Saturday’s Grand Final (5pm) against a Leinster side who they beat in last season’s semi-finals, and again when the sides met in the regular season in March.
Tickets, which will start at €20, go on sale at 10am on Monday.
Leinster set for grudge match against the Bulls in URC Grand Final
Vodacom Bulls 25
Hollywoodbet Sharks 13
