More Stories
Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores Bordeaux's second try at Loftus Versfeld. Steve Haag Sports/Christiaan Kotze/INPHO
FreeThriller

Bordeaux begin Champions Cup defence with comeback win over Bulls in Pretoria

The European champions trailed 33-22 at half-time but won 46-33 at Loftus Versfeld.
7.39pm, 6 Dec 2025
7

WINGER LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY scored twice as holders Bordeaux-Begles began the defence of their Champions Cup title with a 46-33 comeback win over the Bulls in South Africa.

France’s Bielle-Biarrey crossed either side of the break as the Top 14 club trailed 33-22 at half-time in Pretoria.

Lock Boris Palu, fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and replacement full-back Salesi Rayasi then touched down in a devastating 24-0 second-half for the French club who go top of Pool 4.

“At half-time we said we had to keep our cool,” Jalibert told reporters.

“We had to impose our gameplan and things would open.

“It’s a good team win considering what happened in the game,” he added.

The Bulls raced to an impressive lead at the interval before going scoreless in the second-half and claimed a bonus point for scoring four tries or more.

Sebastian de Klerk, Reinhardt Ludwig, Akker van der Merwe, Canan Moodie and Jeandre Rudolph guided the hosts to their half-time lead.

Palu powered over eight minutes into the second-half before an outstanding solo try from Bielle-Biarrey, as well as efforts from Jalibert and Rayasi, claimed the victory.

Elsewhere, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle eased past Leicester 39-20 as France prop Uini Atonio made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in June.

Three-time winners Saracens opened their campaign by routing visiting Clermont 47-10.

The English club pinned back their French visitors, three-time losing finalists.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes when Elliott Daly’s kick bounced nicely for Argentina centre Lucio Cinti.

Clermont stopped a second Saracens try on 20 minutes at the expense of a yellow card for flanker Anthime Hemery.

They survived the numerical disadvantage but then cracked, leaking three tries in seven minutes as Saracens locked up a bonus point by the break.

Cinti scooted through for his second. Max Malins, helped by a freakish bounce on his kick ahead, touched down. Hooker James Hadfield bashed over on the stroke of half time.

Clermont’s 19-year-old fullback Axel Guillaud broke a limp tackle to score early in the second half.

With former England captain Owen Farrell pulling the strings and kicking the goals at fly-half, Saracens hit back at once as another 19-year-old, highly-rated English winger Noah Caluori, cut through the Clermont defence.

Harry Plummer squirmed over for a late Clermont try. Again that provoked a home reaction and flanker Hugh Tizard and replacement hooker Theo Dan touched down for the hosts.

On Friday, Glasgow earned a bonus-point 26-21 victory at Sale as the Scots won in style while Stormers won 26-17 at Bayonne.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View 7 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
7 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie