'He’s like a fine wine. The older he gets the better he is'

BUNDEE AKI PLAYED a major role in digging Ireland out of hole in Cardiff two weeks ago, and while his efforts would have no doubt been appreciated by his teammates, behind the scenes the centre hasn’t been overly popular around the camp recently.

“Off the pitch he’s a bit of a nuisance,” says Finlay Bealham, detailing Aki’s antics around the puzzle game Wordle as an example.

“A few of the boys do it in here. He’s up at the crack of dawn for some reason, and just writes (the answer) into the WhatsApp group and spoils it for everyone. He’s that kind of character. On the pitch he’s brilliant, but he ruins my Wordle sometimes.

“I woke up one day last week and he had sent it in at like half six! Sound…”

That’s the type of stuff you only get away with if you’re doing your job on the pitch.

Garry Ringrose’s ban for tomorrow’s meeting with France made the selection call at centre a little bit easier for Simon Easterby this week, but even if the Leinster player had been available to play, you imagine Aki’s recent form would have been difficult to ignore.

The Connacht man was busy in the opening round win over England, scoring a sensational second-half try, before a more subdued outing in the win over Scotland. He dropped to the bench against Wales but responded with a game-changing cameo across the final quarter – making big tackles, carrying hard and winning key turnovers.

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham celebrate with the Triple Crown after winning in Wales. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

That’s the Aki Easterby will want to see against les Bleus in Dublin tomorrow. When he’s at his confrontational, attritional best, Aki is the type of player who lifts those around him.

“Bundee’s a tremendous competitor,” adds Bealham.

“Every week he plays he gives everything he has. He’s one of those players that, whenever he puts on an Ireland or Connacht jersey, he really plays with pride. On top of that, his smarts with the game and how physical he is, he’s the whole package.

Playing with Bundee, I think he brings everyone with him, and he’s a leader in his own right.”

Despite the strong competition in the Ireland midfield Aki has managed to keep a fairly firm grip on the 12 shirt.

Tomorrow’s game in Dublin will see the centre start for the 16th time across Ireland’s last 20 Tests, dating back to the start of the 2023 World Cup.

At that tournament he started all five of Ireland’s games, and was arguably the team’s stand-out performer. In last year’s Six Nations Aki and Robbie Henshaw started against France, Wales, England and Scotland, with Ringrose nursing a shoulder injury, and Stuart McCloskey rotating in at 12 for the Italy game.

Aki was again at 12 for the opening summer clash against South Africa but dropped out of the matchday 23 for the second Test in Durban, as Henshaw moved to 12 and Ringrose came in at 13.

Come November he was back in the first XV, starting the games against New Zealand, Fiji and Australia, while in this Six Nations he’s now been at 12 for every game bar that round three win in Wales.