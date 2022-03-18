Bundee Aki on how 'fast learner' Mack Hansen has made his mark in Ireland camp

SPEAKING IN THE depths of the Aviva Stadium after making his Ireland debut at the start of this year’s Six Nations, Mack Hansen singled out Bundee Aki for his role in the build-up.

Aki, along with Jack Carty, presented their Connacht teammate with his first Ireland cap and helped to organise a video message from Hansen’s family back in Australia, the pair playing their bit on a milestone week for the 23-year-old.

“It was Andy’s (Farrell) idea that he’s brought in,” Aki explains.

“Having your first cap at international level is special and to make it even more special because of the situation we’re in and the bubble that we’re in, Andy tries to make it as special as he can.

The way the coaches and the leadership group approached myself and Jack (Carty) to put something together, I thought it was something incredible and you could see the emotions that went through Mack that night when he got presented his jersey and the videos that came through, how much it meant to him.

“It was just something special and something cool to be able to do for a player and a teammate. It was the same with Michael Lowry, so it was really good.”

Connacht players have made their mark on this Six Nations. Aki is in line for his fourth start of the championship this weekend, Jack Carty won his first Test minutes since the 2019 World Cup, Finlay Bealham came off the bench to score the bonus-point try in Twickenham and Hansen emerged as the star of the early rounds, with the winger back in the team for tomorrow’s clash with Scotland.

Aki has enjoyed another strong campaign with Ireland. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Aki is still only getting to know Hansen following his arrival from Australia last summer.

“I knew nothing of Mack,” Aki says.

“I did hear of him from my good mate Toni Pulu, who used to play with him. Then I met Mack at Connacht when he first came in, and he’s out there, you know what I mean? He’s such a good bloke. I think if you ask anyone in the team about Mack Hansen, I don’t think anyone would say anything bad about him.

“He’s just such a good person to be around, such a funny person to be around, he cracks good jokes and has a good sense of humour. He’s obviously like that in Connacht and he’s brought that into Ireland and everyone loves being around him.

If you look at him, he is a laid back person, although the thing I see is that he takes everything in. He learns a lot, he takes in a lot and he learns quickly. He’s a fast learner. He’s up there asking questions, figuring out how to do things, obviously because it’s different (to Connacht) and he’s the kind of person who’ll be making sure he’s got his job nailed on and that everything he has to do in the game is spot on.

“That’s the way Mack is. He’s not afraid to ask a question or figure out what’s going on or how to do it better.”

Aki’s summer experience with the British and Irish Lions means he’ll be coming up against a few familiar faces when Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Fellow Lions Zander Fagerson, Ali Price, Hamish Watson, Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg all start for the visitors, with Finn Russell unexpectedly dropping to the bench.

“I did get to know Finn Russell on the Lions tour,” Aki continues.

“He’s a good bloke, laid back as well. Not afraid to play, as everyone knows. His skills… honestly, he is one of the most skillful people I have ever seen.

Russell and Aki with the Lions in South Africa last summer. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“He’s such a good player, so obviously it was a bit of a surprise that he’s not playing, but I think they have a plan behind that. I know for a fact he will probably come on and try to make a difference in the game and do what he normally does every week.

“I think you can see the danger they have as a group. Sam Johnson has been there for a while, the same as Chris Harris, he’s been with the Lions. Sam Johnson is a world-class player and I think he’s underrated.

“Blair Kinghorn has been playing very well at ‘10’ and he’s a threat. He’s a big ball carrier, he can kick, he can pass, he can run the game, because obviously he’s been playing full-back and wing, and he knows how to run the ball.

I think they’ve got threats all over the park. They’ve got Harris as well who’s a very good defender and has got a very good attacking game, and then there’s speed outside with the likes of Hogg and Darcy Graham.”

For Ireland, victory over the Scots will bring a first Triple Crown since 2018, and a rare opportunity to lift some silverware in front of a packed home crowd.

“I think winning a trophy in any sort of competition is very good, but we haven’t really spoken about it that much, we just want to put in a good performance as a team but winning a trophy is obviously a big thing.

“I think it’s more about us putting out our best performance and making sure that everyone plays to the best of their ability and put out a performance that we’re proud of.”

