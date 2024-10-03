Advertisement
Bundee Aki. James Crombie/INPHO
Team news

Bundee Aki back for Connacht trip to Scarlets

Jack Carty also installed into the line-up for the first time this season.
12.12pm, 3 Oct 2024
CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has made two changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash away to the Scarlets in Llanelli (k/o 7.35pm).

Bundee Aki comes straight into the team for his first appearance of the season – last year’s World Player of the Year nominee is named at inside-centre with Cathal Forde moving to 13 and Piers O’Conor shifting to the wing.

Jack Carty also comes into the team for the first time this campaign, replacing Josh Ioane at out-half who continues his graduated return to play protocols.

The bench sees the inclusion of prop Temi Lasisi who could make his debut if called upon, and Shayne Bolton who has recovered from the injury he sustained against Munster.

Head coach Pete Wilkins said, “Llanelli is always tough place to go for visiting teams, so whilst respecting the Scarlets’ strengths we must make every effort to impose our game and take our opportunities when they arise.

“In Bundee and Jack we have two senior players coming into the starting lineup with a wealth of experience and quality. It says a lot about the strength of the squad this year that we’re able to bring in players of that calibre.

“We will need to perform at our best to get a result and everyone is looking forward to the challenge.”

Connacht team V Scarlets

19:35, 4 October @ Parc y Scarlets

Santiago Cordero, Mack Hansen, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Piers O’Conor, Jack Carty, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, David O’Connor, Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (C)

Declan Bogue
