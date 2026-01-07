The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man United left frustrated by Burnley in Darren Fletcher's first game in charge
MAN UNITED were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley in the Premier League tonight.
Benjamin Šeško’s brace was ultimately not enough for the Red Devils.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Burnley Darren Fletcher EPL Manchester United New Era Premier League Soccer