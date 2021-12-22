Ireland international trio sign contract extensions with Ulster

IRISH INTERNATIONALS BILLY Burns, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy have signed new deals with Ulster Rugby.

The province have announced fresh two-year contract extensions for Burns and Moore, while Murphy has agreed one-year deal.

27-year-old Burns signed from Gloucester in 2018 and has won seven caps for Andy Farrell’s Ireland, who he qualified for through a paternal grandfather.

Both Moore and Murphy joined from Leinster and last played for Ireland in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

“The news that Billy, Marty and Jordi see their futures as being with Ulster is a big boost for the squad, as all three players will continue to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the group,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“I look forward to them playing an integral role in our ambitions to win silverware as a squad.”