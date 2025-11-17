More Stories
Byron Ralston being stretchered off against Munster. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeRough Break

Connacht's Byron Ralston to undergo surgery after suffering 'significant knee injury'

The winger suffered the injury against Munster and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
12.27pm, 17 Nov 2025

CONNACHT’S BYRON RALSTON is set to undergo surgery next month after suffering a ‘significant’ knee’ injury which is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season.

A report from the Irish province reads that Ralston sustained the injury during their URC defeat to Munster last month. The winger scored two tries in that clash at Thomond Park before being stretchered off in the early stages of the second half.

“Scans have confirmed Byron Ralston unfortunately suffered a significant knee injury against Munster, and is expected to miss the rest of the season,” Connacht Rugby said in a statement on X today.

“He will undergo surgery next month before beginning a rehabilitation plan. We’re all behind you Ronnie.”

