Bohemians survive late Shamrock Rovers rally for frenetic 3-2 derby win

Bohemians 3

Shamrock Rovers 2

WITH 94 MINUTES on the clock Bohemians were leading 3-0 and Shamrock Rovers were beaten.

This felt like it was going to be the perfect way to go.

On what is set to be the last Dublin derby between these sides on a Friday night under the lights of Dalymount Park, the home fans were buoyant.

Connor Parsons, a Colm Whelan penalty, and Ross Tierney’s late clincher sent Phibsborough into a giddy frenzy.

“We want four, we want four,” they pleaded as the final seconds played out.

Instead, Roberto Lopes headed home in the 92nd-minute, a goal that seemed as though it would simply be be a sickener for a goalkeeper and defence that had not conceded in the three games before this.

Then Aaron Greene wriggled free in the box and squeeze home a second. All of a sudden Dalymount was gripped by fear and anxiety.

There was still a few minutes of stoppage time left and every second of it probably felt like a century and more of history in this ground.

The cheers and the jeers and the taunts towards the away fans quickly became whistles and howls of anguish.

But in the end there was only joy, not quite the emphatic kind it looked like being and most certainly a reminder of some of the frailties that remain.

It shouldn’t take away from so much good that was done to get Bohs to a point where most of the 4,442 in attendance could lord it over the Hoops faithful in the away end.

Alan Reynolds’ side are out in front at the top of the table, three points clear of Derry City and Waterford.

Once the usual early bluster of a derby subsided – and, sorry to say, Minister, the pyro smoke cleared – it was Rovers who settled into more of a composed rhythm.

The champions looked as though they were slowly finding their stride and two Adam Brennan shots from outside the box illustrated this.

The first on 11 mins was wild and high from a central area 20 yards from goal. The second was a far more controlled effort as a deflected Danny Grant cross from the right looped into the air and began its slow descent.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international watched it drop and his connection on the volley was sweet and sharp, although Kacper Chorazka was down low to make a fine save.

Rovers fans were enthused but they were stunned into silence while the rest of Dalymount celebrated seconds later.

Ten to be precise, as that’s how long it took from Parsons receiving a pass with his back to goal near the left touchline while Dan Cleary putting him under pressure to the slotting under the body of Ed McGinty.

Everything else in between was sublime in imagination and execution. With Cleary at his back, Parsons held him off, cut inside and played a square pass to Devoy.

For anyone watching back, keep an eye on the run of Parsons. He stays positive and stays on the move.

Devoy played a sharp pass through the legs of Matt Healy and Colm Whelan’s control was perfect, opening up the angle in the D to play another lovely side-step nutmeg pass as Roberto Lopes approached.

Parsons strode onto it and with a touch on his left instep he made sure his next one was a shot.

It all looked so simple but it was the kind of lethal precision that has been lacking previously.

Rovers never threatened an equaliser for the remainder of the first half and Bohs showed the greater intent after the break too.

The build up to the penalty for the second was the perfect example and it wasn’t too dissimilar to how the opener was created.

This time it was an incisive pass from centre back Patrick Hickey who found the feet of Dayle Rooney. His simple bit of movement out to in from the right allowed him get turned and feed the run of Tierney off the shoulder of Cleary.

The Rovers centre back sent the Bohs man tumbling with hands on the back and the penalty award seemed clearcut. There was a wait for the spot kick to be taken but once it was Whelan made no mistake with a drilled effort low to McGinty’s right.

There were 56 minutes on the clock and by the 58th it should really have been easy street when Tierney, at his fleet-of-foot and graceful best, slipped the ball through the legs of Victor Ozhianvuna in the centre circle and, like Parsons earlier, continued a positive run in the hope of something falling to him.

Rooney’s pass was dummied by Devoy and Tierney found himself in acres of space in front of McGinty. He almost seemed startled by the opportunity, trying to chop back inside and get around the goalkeeper rather than shooting when he had the chance.

It was gone and Rovers were still in the game.

They looked dead and buried when they committed bodies forward in the final stages of normal time and were caught on the hop, Tierney slotting home the third.

That late injury-time rally provided hope for the champions but it’s Bohs who take the spoils.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Sam Todd, Patrick Hickey, Jordan Flores; Dayle Rooney, Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell, Ross Tierney, Connor Parsons (Cian Byrne 85); Colm Whelan.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary (Tunmise Sobowale 65), Roberto Lopes (captain), Cory O’Sullivan; Danny Grant (Jake Mulraney 65), Matt Healy, Victor Ozhianvuna (John McGovern 73), Dylan Watts (Jack Byrne 65), Adam Brennan; Graham Burke, Michael Noonan (Aaron Greene 79).

Referee: Neil Doyle.