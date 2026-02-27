Shelbourne fight back for first win of the season as Drogheda United boss sent off

Drogheda United 1

Shelbourne 2

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

THE FLARES WERE not fully extinguished at Sullivan & Lambe Park but sparks flew more so on the pitch than anywhere else as Kevin Doherty saw red and Shelbourne picked up a first win of the season against Drogheda United.

Pre-match, all eyes were on the conduct of both sets of supporters, with a large garda presence evident outside the Windmill Road venue. The home fans provided atmosphere only in the form of flags and song.

There was some smoke though as at least one flare was lit in the away section despite stern warnings of sanction. Unlike last week, it did not end up on the pitch and the smoke was no more by the time Rob Harvey’s whistle blew to signal the start of action.

Brandon Kavanagh’s fifth minute goal went some way to returning the focus onto the field of play but it counted for little in the end. Goals from Sam Bone and Harry Wood, a penalty, earned three points for Joey O’Brien’s side.

The last 10 days in the League of Ireland have been largely dominated by events concerning Drogheda; first co-chairperson Joanna Byrne’s clash comments regarding Ireland’s Uefa Nations League match with Israel leading to a standoff with club hierarchy and then the aftermath of last week’s flare incident at Oriel Park.

For the latter, the Drogs have been hit with a €15,000 fine and will be without travelling support for their next four away fixtures. The cost of repairs to Dundalk’s newly-laid artificial surface will also be footed by United.

The visit of Shelbourne, though, held no fear for Kevin Doherty’s side who had taken seven from the first nine available. The Reds arrived searching for a first win of the campaign.

Kavanagh had United early on. A Shelbourne corner was cleared and Drogheda were instantly on the break through centre half Andy Quinn. He raced 60 yards before squaring for Thoms Oluwa.

His dummy gave Kavanagh some time and space to control and then find the bottom corner of Wessel Speel’s net. The close signing season had another chance after that but Speel was behind it all the way.

Only Wood’s effort – tipped around the post by Luke Dennison – threatened Drogheda’s goal in the opening 45 minutes.

A double change at the break prompted a turn in Shels fortunes. Within 90 seconds, Bone had them level with his first league goal in 10 months – back at the same venue as his last. Bone met Ali Coote’s free-kick but the post denied him. At the second attempt, he fired in.

Rob Harvey awarded a penalty just after the hour when Denison collided with striker Sean Boyd in the area. For his protestations, United boss Doherty was-red carded and Harry Wood’s spot kick put the Reds in front.

Mark Doyle had Drogheda’s clearest opening for an equaliser but his 73rd minute strike was parried over at point-blank range by Speel. There was plenty of time for more pressure but they didn’t manufacture enough quality or fortune to bring them level.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; James Bolger, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Edwin Agbaje (Jason Bucknor, 80), Ethan O’Brien (Ryan Brennan, 69), Shane Farrell (Jago Godden, 69), Conor Kane (Kieran Cruise, 80); Brandon Kavanagh; Thomas Oluwa (Dare Kareem, 63), Mark Doyle.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Milen Mbeng (Sean Gannon, 36), Sam Bone, Kameron Ledwidge, James Norris (Rodrigo Freitas, 46); Evan Caffrey (Daniel Kelly, 46), Kerr McInroy; Ali Coote (JJ Lunney, 56), Harry Wood, Will Jarvis (James Roche, 69); Sean Boyd.

Referee: Robert Harvey.