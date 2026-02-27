Cork City go top with Seani Maguire goal to see off Bray

Cork City 1

Bray Wanderers 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

SEANI MAGUIRE’S THIRD goal in two games saw Cork City fend off Bray Wanderers to jump clear at the top of the First Division table.

The Leesiders looked utterly dominant for the opening hour, but were made to sweat for failing to put the game to bed in front of 3,175 fans at Turner’s Cross.

They held on through a nervy finish to move two points clear of Athlone Town at the summit. Bray drop to sixth.

While City went unchanged from their 4-1 win away to Wexford, American midfielder Kyle Tucker made his first start for Bray. Injured striker Ifunanyachi Achara missed out as Daniel Ring and Alain Kizenga came into the team.

The Seagulls took to the air from the kick-off by volleying the ball forward. City still had an opportunity inside 30 seconds. Cillian Murphy broke into the box and pulled back for Darragh Crowley, who fired over.

The hosts’ dominance was such that when City took the lead in the 14th minute, it was their eighth shot without being tested at the other end. The move began with Hans Mpongo probing down the left before Greg Bolger switched play to Josh Fitzpatrick. He beat his opposite number and crossed for Maguire to nod past former City keeper Jimmy Corcoran.

After more good work from Mpongo, a Bolger short corner routine was headed straight at Corcoran by Fiacre Kelleher.

Maguire dropped deep to take the ball from his centre-backs before picking out Ruairí Keating with a sublime pass over the top. Corcoran advanced to save and Crowley’s follow-up was deflected over.

Fitzpatrick and Maguire combined to find the net again, but the linesman ruled it out for offside.

Murphy was involved in that move and soon drew gasps from the crowd with a pair of nutmegs to beat Bray players. The 16-year-old would end the night by being named man of the match.

Maguire could’ve had a second before the break. Mpongo’s pass was inadvertently knocked past Corcoran by Ryan Kelly, but Maguire couldn’t steer into the empty net from an awkward angle.

As Bray sought a first shot of the half, Tyreik Sammy struck the post, but the lineman’s flag was already raised. It was 13 shots to nil and one goal to nil at half-time.

The 14th saw Lyons head over unmarked at the far post from a Murphy free-kick.

Maguire beat Corcoran again, only for Declan Osagie to block on the line, before Oliver Moran seemed to call play back for a Kelleher foul. Corcoran saved the next effort from Keating.

Bray had their first shot after 62 minutes as Sammy curled around the far post.

Both sides came close moments later. Corcoran got a strong hand to Mpongo’s low drive before Conor Brann was pressed into action to prevent Billy O’Neill from levelling.

City were being put to work now as substitute Ben McCormack got off a pair of shots. One was diverted away by Bolger. The other was directed too high. Barry Robson responded by switching to a back four. He later made it a back five.

In the meantime, City had a second goal, this time from Keating, chalked off for offside. Mpongo was twice denied by Corcoran down the stretch.

Brann got away with a stoppage-time miskick as Rory Feely beat Sammy to the loose ball and City saw out the victory from there.

Cork City: Conor Brann; Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher, Charlie Lyons (Conor Drinan 78); Josh Fitzpatrick (Harry Nevin 65), Darragh Crowley, Greg Bolger, Hans Mpongo; Seani Maguire, Cillian Murphy; Ruairí Keating (Matthew Kiernan 87).

Bray Wanderers: Jimmy Corcoran; Alain Kizenga (Jamie Duggan 61), Declan Osagie, Mark Chidi, Ryan Kelly (Dean O’Shea 61); Kyle Tucker (Richard Ferizaj 61), Sean Brennan (Ben McCormack 73); Billy O’Neill, Cian Doyle, Tyreik Sammy; Daniel Ring (Aime Azende 72).

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).