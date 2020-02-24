Jack Conan on course to be fit before Saracens clash after return to training

LEINSTER BACK ROW Jack Conan returned to on-field training last week, five months on from suffering a broken foot before Ireland’s World Cup loss to Japan.

The number eight suffered the injury in training during Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup campaign, but if he can prove his fitness in for Leinster’s trip to South Africa – where they play the Cheetahs and Kings on 21 and 27 March respectively – he will be in contention for the Champions Cup quarter-final at home to Saracens on 4 April.

With five weeks to go before the rematch of last year’s European final, backs coach Felipe Contepomi was preaching patience for the back row today.

“We go step by step, it’s great to have him on the field training. That’s the first step and for him, it’s great after the injury he had,” said the ex-out half.

“It will depend on the assessment of doctors and physios. But hopefully, his comeback will be sooner rather than later.

He adds: “We have this game (at home to Glasgow on Friday), then a week off, then a rugby week and then a trip to South Africa.

“I’d say if he can train, we hope that he can be fit and available for selection. But we can’t be sure, it’s step by step.”

Centre Rory O’Loughlin will also step up his training at UCD this week after shoulder surgery, but Conor O’Brien looks set to miss the clash with Glasgow after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Ospreys.