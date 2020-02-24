This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jack Conan on course to be fit before Saracens clash after return to training

The number eight has been working his way back from a broken foot since the World Cup.

By Sean Farrell Monday 24 Feb 2020, 1:17 PM
14 minutes ago 380 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5019454
Conan in UCD last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Conan in UCD last week.
Conan in UCD last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER BACK ROW Jack Conan returned to on-field training last week, five months on from suffering a broken foot before Ireland’s World Cup loss to Japan.

The number eight suffered the injury in training during Ireland’s ill-fated World Cup campaign, but if he can prove his fitness in for Leinster’s trip to South Africa – where they play the Cheetahs and Kings on 21 and 27 March respectively – he will be in contention for the Champions Cup quarter-final at home to Saracens on 4 April.

With five weeks to go before the rematch of last year’s European final, backs coach Felipe Contepomi was preaching patience for the back row today.

“We go step by step, it’s great to have him on the field training. That’s the first step and for him, it’s great after the injury he had,” said the ex-out half.

“It will depend on the assessment of doctors and physios. But hopefully, his comeback will be sooner rather than later.

He adds: “We have this game (at home to Glasgow on Friday), then a week off, then a rugby week and then a trip to South Africa.

“I’d say if he can train, we hope that he can be fit and available for selection. But we can’t be sure, it’s step by step.”

Centre Rory O’Loughlin will also step up his training at UCD this week after shoulder surgery, but Conor O’Brien looks set to miss the clash with Glasgow after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Ospreys.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie