Incredible third-place finish for Irish Olympian in Comrades Marathon

DONEGAL’S CAITRIONA JENNINGS earned a brilliant podium finish in her first-ever ultramarathon in South Africa earlier today.

The 2012 Olympian finished third in the 2019 Comrades Marathon, with local favourite Gerda Steyn powering to victory.

Letterkenny AC star Jennings clocked an impressive time of 6:24.12 after battling in the latter stages, while Steyn shattered the women’s record at the 94th edition of the race in 5:58.53.

Russian Alexandra Morozova finished second in 6:17.40 in the 87km race between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

The Comrades is the world’s oldest and largest ultra-marathon and the biggest running event in South Africa, so 38-year-old Jennings must be commended on a remarkable performance.

Source: Letterkenny AC Twitter.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!