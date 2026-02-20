Doris: Ireland determined 'to hunt England down, show what we're about'

IRELAND’S CAPTAIN’S RUN at Twickenham was slightly delayed this afternoon. Andy Farrell’s men will hope that’s the only slow start they make this weekend.

Yesterday, the Ireland boss made it clear that his players need to start with the right intent if they are to make a game of it against Steve Borthwick’s England tomorrow [KO 2.10pm, RTÉ 2], and that was very much the message again from Ireland captain Caelan Doris today.

Doris was speaking to the media after Ireland had a short run out on the pitch, where Garry Ringrose and Robert Baloucoune both trained with heavy strapping on their legs.

Garry Ringrose during today's Captain's Run. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I think there’s always enough motivation playing against England,” Doris said.

“Over here as well is an added element anyway. For sure, there’s an eagerness to hunt them down, to get after them, to show what we’re about.

“We feel there’s an ability and plenty of potential within the team. We want to show as much of that tomorrow as possible.”

The players like to say they treat all games as equal, but Doris – who is back at number eight tomorrow having shifted to openside against Italy last week – admits this one means that little bit more.

“As a young fellah watching the Six Nations, it was always the key game that you get excited for,”Doris said.

You look at some of the events like 2009 playing in Croke Park and some of the moments from that game that become kind of iconic in Irish history. So there probably is that added element of it for sure.”

Tomorrow also sees Jack Crowley return to the Ireland 10 shirt for this first time since the opening two Tests of Ireland’s November fixtures.

“In terms of the week, obviously the 10 has a big part in leading the attack during the week, so Jack’s been great at doing that this week.

“He’s an exciting attacking runner, obviously. I think he was, he was very good last week when he came on and brought another level to our attack, so I’m excited to see him with ball in hand and making things happen tomorrow.”

Last week was a big improvement on the opening loss to France, no doubt, but there were still enough holes in Ireland’s performance to ensure questions linger over the group heading into this Twickenham test.

The group are well aware of where they need to brush up, but Doris has seen positive signs over the last two weeks, too.

“Discipline in the first game, obviously was a pretty low penalty count and that was a big area off the back of November. I think some of that was good again last week, there was more intent last week.

“I think some of our attack was good last week. We were back to a bit more flowing rugby, as Faz said, Rob Baloucoune’s try was one of the best (we’ve scored), certainly in the last few years.

“So there was a bit more appetite to get hands on ball, be unpredictable in our attack, which I thought was good. Our set piece, well, lineout at least, scrum obviously wasn’t great last week but it was pretty solid in Paris, so both of those areas are going to be important to get right tomorrow.”

Put those pieces together, and maybe Ireland can make it another memorable day out in Twickenham against an England side hurting from defeat in Edinburgh.

“A fast start is going to be important, especially away from home,” Doris added.

“Trying to get a little bit of scoreboard pressure, get our fans, hopefully there’ll be quite a few of them over, into it. But also take that away from England.

“I think some set-piece dominance as well. England thrive when they’re dominant in that area. They’re obviously quite pragmatic with how they play the game and don’t want to play too many phases in their own half. So, trying to get that balance right as well.”