Irish international Callum O'Dowda completes move to Cardiff

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Callum O’Dowda has completed a move to Cardiff City, signing a three-year contract with the Welsh club.

O’Dowda was released from Bristol City at the end of the season, having spent six seasons at Ashton Gate. The latter part of his time at the club was dogged by injury, making 39 appearances in the Championship across the last two seasons.

He is often spoken of highly by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny but injury has restricted his availability at international level and he hasn’t played for Ireland since a November 2020 Nations League game against Wales, which was ironically played at Cardiff’s home ground.

“I’m delighted. It’s been a long process, from meeting the gaffer and going around the training ground, to actually putting pen to paper”, said O’Dowda.

“The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now. So, it’s all about kicking on with the right team, the right manager and a fantastic club.”

“It’s been a long pursuit”, added manager Steve Morrison. “We made contact a while back, he had a lot of options and he chose us at the end of it, so it’s credit to all the hard work that everybody has put in.”

Cardiff finished 18th in the Championship last season, a single place behind O’Dowda’s former club.