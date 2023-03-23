ON HIS 26th appearance last night, Callum O’Dowda ended his wait for a first Ireland goal, seven years on from his international debut.

In many ways, the Cardiff star feels like a fresh face — last night was just his third Ireland appearance in the last three years.

Yet it’s a measure of how young the team Kenny fielded was that he was the third oldest player in the starting XI, behind only Matt Doherty and Alan Browne, who is eight days older than him.

Having made his international debut way back in 2016 under Martin O’Neill, O’Dowda’s appearances since then have been somewhat sporadic, partially due to bad luck with injuries.

While he has still managed over 300 appearances at club level in all competitions, O’Dowda agrees when it is put to him that he should have more Ireland caps by now.

“I have been quite unlucky with injuries and form as well but I feel right now that I should be hitting the heights of my ability. I am 27 years old,” he told reporters.

“I guess it is just building on it. The club is really important as well but for me, the international stage is the biggest thing in my eyes just to be a part of it all and contributing. It has been a journey.”

O’Dowda’s selection at left wing-back was perhaps somewhat of a surprise — James McClean, Enda Stevens, Robbie Brady and Ryan Manning have all been picked to play there in the relatively recent past.

Moreover, O’Dowda previously tended to be picked as a winger or attacking midfielder, before moving to left-back/left wing-back since joining Cardiff at the beginning of this season.

McClean seems to be the only rival for the position against France on Monday, and the experienced Derry native may well get the nod to start the crucial Euros qualifier, but O’Dowda did himself no harm with Wednesday’s display.

“I speak to [Stephen Kenny] a lot but I think it is just more showing a positive influence, going forward, making a big effect on the game.

“That is what he wanted me to do, to get him up the pitch, to dribble, to use my qualities. I am happy he has shown faith in me over the years.”

Of the goal itself, he adds: “It was my second header this season, [against] Reading and tonight. Even going back to it, that’s what the manager wanted. I know it was Will Smallbone [who crossed] but Matt Doherty set him up. It’s a wing back to wing back, getting in the box and choosing the right time to do it, and having cover and balance behind the ball. That’s what he brought me in for, to be a threat and get on the end of things.”

While there have been tough times on the way, including his release after a six-year stint with Bristol City at the end of last season among other unfortunate setbacks, O’Dowda says he never dismissed the possibility of getting back into the Irish team.

“It does knock your confidence but I never lost that belief in myself. Even when I was injured, credit to Stephen Kenny, he still called me to ask how I was getting on with my rehab — especially my hamstring injuries. Full credit to him.

“I never lost hope.”