Wednesday 16 September 2020
Callum Robinson finds the net as West Brom advance in the Carabao Cup

The Ireland international came off the bench to score in the Baggies’ victory over Harrogate Town.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 8:06 PM
50 minutes ago 1,019 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5206783
Callum Robinson in possession for West Bromwich Albion during this evening's game against Harrogate Town.
Image: PA
Callum Robinson in possession for West Bromwich Albion during this evening's game against Harrogate Town.
Callum Robinson in possession for West Bromwich Albion during this evening's game against Harrogate Town.
Image: PA

WEST BROMWICH ALBION are safely through to the third round of the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town, which featured a goal for Callum Robinson.

Just four minutes after being introduced as a 73rd-minute substitute, the Republic of Ireland international opened his account for the season to cap a comfortable victory for the Premier League side over the League Two newcomers.

Robinson, who recently completed a permanent move from Sheffield United following his loan spell at West Brom last season, tapped home from close range after being picked out by a Kyle Edwards cross from the left.

The home side were already in control at The Hawthorns thanks to first-half goals from Rekeem Harper and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Irish U21 international Dara O’Shea started in defence for the Baggies as they rebounded from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Slaven Bilic’s men will face the winners of tonight’s game between Brentford and Southampton in the next round.

