Derry City bolster defensive options with signing of former Stoke City youngster

Cameron McJannet (right) tangling with Joe Rafferty during a Checkatrade Trophy game between Stoke City and Rochdale.

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of 21-year-old English defender Cameron McJannet.

He joins the League of Ireland club until the end of the season to provide additional defensive cover following an injury to Ally Gilchrist.

McJannet, who can play at left-back or centre-back, arrives on Foyleside as a free agent after being released last month by English Championship club Stoke City.

However, he will be unavailable for this evening’s Premier Division meeting with Cork City at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium due to quarantine.

“He’s a left-sided centre-back/left-back and he’ll certainly fill the void that’s left by Ally [Gilchrist] over the next few weeks,” said Derry City manager Declan Devine.

McJannet spent four years at Stoke City, who he joined from Luton Town. Despite being a regular member of Stoke’s U23 side, he was unable to make a first-team breakthrough.

He follows in the footsteps of former Stoke colleague Jake Dunwoody, who joined the Candystripes last month.

