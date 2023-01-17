Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Racing 92’s Cameron Woki in action against Harlequins.
# Injury Update
France suffer blow as Cameron Woki ruled out of Six Nations
Fabien Galthie is to announce a 42-man France squad later on Tuesday.
32 minutes ago

CAMERON WOKI, A pivotal figure in France’s Six Nations Grand Slam last season, will miss this year’s tournament due to a broken wrist, according to sources close to the player.

The 24-year-old lock – who can also play in the back row – suffered the injury during his club Racing 92′s Champions Cup victory over English side Harlequins last weekend.

Woki, who will undergo an operation, adds to head coach Fabien Galthie’s injury list ahead of the beginning of the defence of their title against Italy on February 5 in Rome.

Centres Arthur Vincent and Jonathan Danty, prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, hookers Peato Mauvaka and Pierre Bourgarit, as well as second row forwards Killian Geraci and Florian Verhaeghe are all injured.

Galthie is to announce a 42-man squad later on Tuesday.

After the Italy match, the French move on to Dublin to take on the world-ranked number one side Ireland on February 11, then host Scotland on February 26 before travelling to play England (March 11) and round off their campaign at home to Wales (March 18).

 – © AFP 2023

