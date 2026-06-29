Willemse and Kolbe hit milestone mark as South Africa name team to play England

FULL-BACK DAMIAN WILLEMSE and wing Cheslin Kolbe will make their 50th appearances for world champions South Africa against England in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

The Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg will be among six first-round fixtures in the new competition, which pits northern and southern hemisphere nations against each other.

After six rounds, three each in July and November, the competition will climax with six matches at Twickenham in late November to determine final placings.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus hailed the two backs set to become half-centurions, vowing that the record four-time Rugby World Cup title-holders will make it a “memorable day for them”.

“They have been stalwarts for us over the years and, as a team, we would like to make it a memorable day for them,” he said.

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“It is not every day you have two players playing their 50th Test, so that will certainly add to our motivation this week.”

Injured fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the only notable absentee from a team seeking to build on 23 Test victories in 27 Tests since winning the 2023 World Cup.

Apart from Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the backline is the strongest available to Erasmus. Manie Libbok starts at fly-half.

With little to choose between scrum-halves Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach, the former will start against England with the latter on the bench.

Erasmus opted for Thomas du Toit at tighthead prop after his outstanding season with English Premiership outfit Bath.

Lood de Jager (ill) and Franco Mostert (niggle) were unavailable so lock Ruan Nortje partners veteran Eben Etzebth.

“England are a quality outfit… so it was important to select a squad with experience combined with a few younger players, who have proved they have what it takes to perform at this level,” added Erasmus.

“England are a settled team and, similarly to us, they will also want to have a good start to this exciting new competition, so we are expecting a bruising encounter.”

South Africa prepared for the Nations Championship with an 80-31 victory over the Barbarians in Gqeberha this month.

England last played in mid-March, losing a Six Nations thriller 48-46 to champions France in Paris.

After England, South Africa host Scotland on 11 July in Pretoria and Wales in Durban seven days later.

South Africa

15. Damian Willemse

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

10. Manie Libbok

9. Grant Williams

1. Ox Nche

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Siya Kolisi (capt)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16. Jan-Hendrik Wessels

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Zach Porthen

19. Marco van Staden

20. Cameron Hanekom

21. Cobus Reinach

22. Andre Esterhuizen

23. Canan Moodie

– © AFP 2026