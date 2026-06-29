Juan Mata takes stake in Melbourne Victory

SPANISH STAR JUAN Mata has taken an ownership stake in his Australian club Melbourne Victory as the World Cup winner weighed up whether to keep playing next season.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea ace, 38, is enjoying a late-career resurgence and was voted Australia’s A-League player of the year last month.

He is still mulling whether to play on, but in a major commitment said he would take a minority stake in Victory and an off-field role once he decides to retire.

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“Australian football has a future I genuinely believe in,” Mata said.

“From the moment I arrived at Melbourne Victory, I’ve felt the passion of this club and the potential of the A-League, and I want to be part of building what comes next – not just for a season, but for the long term.

“I have enjoyed so much this past season on the pitch, and committing to Victory as a shareholder is the natural next step.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mata, who played in Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning campaign and won the Champions League with Chelsea, moved to Victory after a season with Western Sydney Wanderers last year.

He also has stakes in Formula One team Alpine and Major League Soccer club San Diego FC.

“To have a player of Juan’s calibre… take an ownership interest in Melbourne Victory is a significant moment for this club and for Australian football,” Victory chairman John Dovaston said.

“Juan is a discerning investor with stakes in elite sporting franchises around the world, and his decision to back Victory reflects real confidence in where this club and the A-Leagues are heading.”

– © AFP 2026