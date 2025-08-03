Young seizes five-stroke lead at PGA Wyndham Championship

CAMERON YOUNG FIRED a five-under par 65 to grab a five-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Seamus Power is tied 36th on five-under.

Young, the 28-year-old American seeks his first PGA title after seven runner-up finishes, including the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews.

Young made six birdies, four in a row early in the round, and a bogey to finish on 20-under 190 after 54 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Advertisement

“Just played some really nice golf there for about an hour,” Young said.

“Had some opportunities on the back nine, too, just didn’t make as many putts. Kind of cruised along with hitting some average shots through the middle of the round and nice to finish up the way I did.”

Colombian Nico Echavarria was second on 195 after shooting 64 with defending champion Aaron Rai of England and Americans Mac Meissner and Chris Kirk sharing third on 198.

No player in more than three years has lost after leading by five or more strokes entering the final round of a PGA Tour event.

World number 44 Young finished off a bogey-free eight-under par 62 in the morning completion of Friday’s lightning-halted second round to claim a three-stroke lead.

In round three, Young reeled off four consecutive birdies early and opened an eight-stroke edge on the field through eight holes.

Young made an eight-footer to birdie the par-three third, rolled in another from just beyond 32 feet at the fourth, reached the green in two at the par-five fifth and two-putted from 21 feet for birdie and sank a 15-foot birdie putt at the sixth.

Young made a bogey at 14, finding a left bunker off the tee and needing three to reach the green, but answered with a tap-in birdie at the par-five 15th, his third shot landing inches from the hole, and also curled in a birdie putt from just outside 10 feet at the 17th.

Sunday’s final round marks the end of the PGA regular-season with the top 70 golfers in points advancing to the playoffs.

©AFP