Camogie Association agree new three-year sponsorship deal with Electric Ireland

ELECTRIC IRELAND ARE the new title sponsors of the All-Ireland camogie minor championships, and the camogie third-level championships, as part of a new three-year partnership announced on Thursday.

The utilities provider has sponsored the GAA’s minor championships in football and hurling since 2012, and the GAA Higher Education championships since 2017.

Electric Ireland will also sponsor the Camogie Association’s ‘Hurl With Me’ initiative, a four-week programme aimed at introducing seven- to ten-year-old girls and their parents to the basic skills of the game.

Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin said that Electric Ireland has already shown its “continued passion for supporting youth and the development of young players” through its partnerships with the GAA.

“It is exciting to now see this support extended to our young camogie players.”

Electric Ireland executive director Pat Fenlon said that the partnership will “bring these competitions to life and highlight the incredible talent of young camogie players across Ireland”.

On the ‘Hurl With Me’ programme, Fenlon added: “We want to create an excitement and energy in the sport from a young age.”