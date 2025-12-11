Camogie Association announce Karen Dessain-Gelinet as new Ard Stiúrthóir

KAREN DESSAIN-GELINET has been named as the new CEO of Cumann Camógaíochta.

She joins the association with more than 15 years of experience in the global technology sector, most recently serving as Director, Customer Support at HubSpot.

Advertisement

The Association noted her work in integration and operational design which has supported organisations through periods of rapid growth as a key reason behind the appointment. They believe that this experience aligns closely with the evolving needs of the Camogie Association.

On the pitch, Dessain-Gelinet has enjoyed sustained success with her club Kilmessan, winning nine Senior Championship titles in Meath and a Leinster Club Championship.

She also represented her county at both underage and adult levels, and was part of the Royal County’s 2008 All-Ireland Junior Championship winning side, lifting the Nancy Murray Cup. Her on-field career concluded with Ratoath, where she added a Junior Championship title in 2022 and a Senior League title in 2023.

Speaking about the appointment, Brian Molloy, Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta, said: “This is an extraordinarily exciting time for Camogie, with the sport continuing to grow in profile, participation and ambition. Karen joins us at a moment of tremendous opportunity, as we move towards and through the process of integration that will shape the future of Gaelic games. Her leadership will be central as we build on recent progress, strengthen our structures, and continue to drive the game forward at every level.”

Dessain-Gelinet added: “Camogie has shaped who I am as a leader, a teammate, and a person, a lifelong passion that has given me friendships, community, and purpose. To now have the opportunity to serve the sport that has given me so much is both humbling and energising.

“This role is far more than a job for me; it is a lifelong passion meeting professional purpose. My decades of involvement in Camogie, combined with my global management experience, position me to help drive the organisation forward at a truly exciting moment for our sport. I am genuinely thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to its growth and future.”

She will take up the role in early February.