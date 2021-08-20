Membership : Access or Sign Up
Croke Park to host All-Ireland camogie championship semi-finals for first time

The games will take place on Sunday, 29 August.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Aug 2021, 7:08 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE SEMI-FINALS OF the All-Ireland senior camogie championship are to be held in Croke Park for the first time ever, with the games confirmed as a double-header at GAA HQ later this month.

The re-scheduling of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final meeting of Tyrone and Kerry, which has been postponed due to Covid issues in the Tyrone camp, has allowed the Camogie Association to take up the newly vacant slot in the Croke Park calendar.

The camogie championship semi-finals will now take place in Croke Park on Sunday, 29 August.

Cork and Galway have already qualified for the semi-finals as group winners, with a double-bill of quarter-finals taking place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow.

Kilkenny take on Wexford at 5pm before the meeting of Tipperary and Waterford at 6.45pm.

The draw for the semi-finals will then take place live on RTÉ2 following Saturday’s games. 

