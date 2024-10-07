Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
almost home

Barcelona hoping to return to Camp Nou 'by end of year'

Initial capacity will be 62,000, rising to 105,000 at the end of the work.
2.15pm, 7 Oct 2024
842
0

BARCELONA ARE HOPING to return to their famous Camp Nou stadium, currently undergoing modernisation and expansion work, “by the end of the year”, club spokesperson Elena Fort said on Monday.

The Catalan giants’ construction roadmap was presented to the press on Monday, with officials insisting the club was “actively working” to return to the Camp Nou “by the end of the year” with an initial 62,000 capacity, instead of the 105,000 planned at the end of the work.

The stadium should be completed in the summer of 2026, when the project dubbed “Espai Barca” will be finished and the stadium roof installed.

Barcelona fans will be able in the coming days to register to buy a six-month partial season ticket for the latter part of the campaign.

Work on the Camp Nou began in June 2023 but was slowed over permit complications and complaints over working conditions.

As a result Barca requested to extend their contract for the use of the Montjuic Olympic stadium “until March 31, 2025, as a precaution”.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie