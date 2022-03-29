'He's done you proud': Liverpool present Kelleher's cup-winning jersey to Cork boyhood club

Source: @RingmahonRanger via Twitter

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER’S LEAGUE Cup-winning jersey will take pride of place in Ringmahon Rangers’ clubhouse after Liverpool presented it to the Cork native’s boyhood club.

Kelleher unforgettably scored the winning penalty in the Reds’ dramatic Wembley win over Chelsea last month.

And Ringmahon revealed last night they have received his signed cup final jersey along with a handwritten note from manager Jurgen Klopp.

“To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers,” Klopp wrote, “thank you for sending us Caoimhín. He’s done you proud!”

“What a lovely gift to get for the clubhouse,” Ringmahon said on Monday as they shared pictures of the signed jersey and letter.

“Caoimhín Kelleher’s Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp.”

