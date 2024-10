Cappataggle 1-15

St Thomas’ 0-15

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS St Thomas’s have been knocked out of the Galway SHC by Cappataggle, who produced a strong finish to win today’s semi-final in Athenry on a score of 1-15 to 0-15.

St Thomas’ were aiming to secure a record seventh Galway title in a row, but Cappataggle came from behind to record a brilliant victory.

