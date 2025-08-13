McAteer misses penalty in Leicester defeat as Hourihane's Barnsley advance in Carabao Cup

LEAGUE ONE HUDDERSFIELD Town overcame Championship side Leicester in a Carabao Cup first-round penalty shootout, after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Accu Stadium, while Cork’s Conor Hourihane managed Barnsley to victory.

Huddersfield started strongly and Ruben Roosken and David Kasumu both had strong penalty shouts turned down early on after both appearing to be tripped inside the box.

The hosts held Leicester at bay until nine minutes after the break, when right-back Hamza Choudhury smashed a half-cleared ball into the far top corner.

That brought the game to life and Huddersfield reacted best, with Roosken awarded a penalty after Choudhury brought him down. Dion Charles’ spot-kick was saved, but 19-year-old midfielder Dan Vost headed home the rebound in the 65th minute for his first senior goal.

Leicester restored their lead three minutes later, with Stephy Mavididi squaring for fellow substitute Harry Winks to curl into the bottom corner.

Again Huddersfield found a response, with youngster Cameron Ashia claiming his second goal in as many games by curling a fantastic effort into the top corner for 2-2.

That sent the game to a penalty shoot-out, where Huddersfield prevailed 3-2 as Bilal El Khannouss hit the post and Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls saved two Leicester efforts, including one from Republic of Ireland international Kasey McAteer.

Huddersfield’s reward for their progress is a trip to Premier League Sunderland in the second round.

Hourihane’s Barnsley defeated Fleetwood after penalties. After the match finished 2-2, Murphy Cooper saved two penalties to send Barnsley through to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Cooper saved Fleetwood’s first penalty by Ryan Graydon before Patrick Kelly missed Barnsley’s fifth spot-kick. James Norwood then scored to take it to sudden death.

Reyes Cleary scored from 12 yards, before Cooper saved again from George Morrison as the League One side won 5-4 in the shootout.

Luca Connell and Neil Farrugia on the bench.

Hourihane was appointed as permanent first-team manager at Barnsley in April. The 36-times capped Ireland midfielder took a player-coach role with The Tykes at the start of the season, before taking over on an interim basis following the sacking of head coach Darrell Clarke.

Gustavo Hamer produced an early contender for goal of the season but it was not enough to stop Birmingham advancing into the Carabao Cup second round with a 2-1 victory against Sheffield United thanks to Jay Stansfield’s late winner.

The England Under-21 international struck three minutes from time with a deflected effort which saw the hosts book themselves a home tie against Port Vale.

Birmingham had made almost all the running and wasted numerous chances to build on a fifth-minute lead given to them by Kyogo Furuhashi following good work by Demarai Gray.

But Hamer’s introduction off the bench early in the second half breathed fresh life into the Blades and he stunned the home crowd with a quite magnificent drive from 50 yards.

Pierce Charles saved twice and Liam Palmer converted the winning spot kick as crisis club Sheffield Wednesday beat Sky Bet League One Bolton 4-2 on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup second round.

Substitute Thierry Gale’s first Bolton goal after 77 minutes looked to have earned penalties, only for Reece Johnson to make it 3-2 after 80 minutes.

Wednesday were heading through until substitute Amario Cozier-Duberry’s dramatic stunning stoppage-time leveller.

However, Charles was the hero with his double saves to delight Wednesday’s travelling fans.

Cheltenham also advanced to the second round following goals from James Wilson and Ryan Broom against Exeter City.