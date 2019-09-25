This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Hourihane bags goal as Villa progress while 28 minutes of stoppage-time played in Burton's victory

Three floodlight failures caused lengthy delays in the Burton-Bournemouth clash.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 10:29 PM
10 minutes ago 532 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4825135

IRELAND MIDFIELDER CONOR Hourihane was among the goals as Aston Villa saw off Brighton to progress into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-aston-villa-carabao-cup-third-round-amex-stadium Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane during the clash. Source: Andrew Matthews

The Cork native found the net in the 33rd minute, sending Villa into a 2-0 lead after Jota’s early goal. Hayden Roberts pulled one back for Brighton before Jack Grealish sealed the win in the 77th minute.

Burton’s clash against Bournemouth was delayed after three floodlight failures at the Pirelli Stadium. Oliver Sarkic gave Nigel Clough’s side the lead before the three blowouts occurred during the second-half.

burton-albion-v-afc-bournemouth-carabao-cup-third-round-pirelli-stadium A view of the ground as the lights go out during the match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton. Source: Barrington Coombs

Fans had started to leave the stadium but they were told to head back and the game restarted. Nathan Broadhead doubled Burton’s lead in the 72nd minute and they held firm in the 28 minutes of added time that was played due to the lengthy stoppages earlier in the half.  

Elsewhere, Oxford United put West Ham to the sword with a 4-0 victory with Elliot Moore, Matt Taylor, Tarique Fosu and Shandon Baptiste on target.

Finally, Max Power hit only goal of the game as Sunderland enjoyed a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

