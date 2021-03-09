Ancelotti eases fears over Coleman injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers

EVERTON MANAGER CARLO Ancelotti has allayed fears over Seamus Coleman’s fitness ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Coleman has missed Everton’s last three games through injury – including last night’s defeat to Chelsea – but Ancelotti says he will return for this weekend’s game with Burnley having hitherto struggled with a “little problem” sustained during training after the win at Liverpool.

Stephen Kenny names his squad for qualifiers away to Serbia and at home to Luxembourg - along with a friendly against Qatar in Hungary – on Thursday week, and that Coleman will be fit is a boost to a manager already dealing with injuries with Jack Byrne, James McClean, James McCarthy and John Egan already ruled out.

Kenny may face issues at goalkeeper too. Caoimhin Kelleher is recovering from injury at Liverpool, while Darren Randolph was absent from the West Ham squad for last night’s win over Leeds with a hip injury, though David Moyes is optimistic Randolph will be available for Sunday’s game at Manchester United.