Departing Ancelotti wishes Alonso luck as his Real Madrid successor

REAL MADRID COACH Carlo Ancelotti wished the man set to replace him, Xabi Alonso, “all the luck in the world” on Friday, before taking charge of his final game at the club.

Bayer Leverkusen coach Alonso is set to take over ahead of the Club World Cup although Madrid have not yet named him officially as their next coach.

Ancelotti spoke before Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad in La Liga, his last game before taking the reins of the Brazil national team.

“I don’t want to give advice because everyone has their own idea about football,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“Xabi is the first (to come after me), I wish him all the luck in the world, because he is a coach who has the characteristics to coach this club, this team — enjoy it.”

Former Real Madrid midfielder Alonso, 43, won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 after a stunning unbeaten season, along with the German Cup.

Ancelotti has coached Madrid for six seasons split across two spells at the club, winning 15 trophies.

The coach lifted the Champions League three times with Madrid, as well as two La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey.

Ancelotti said he expected his final match at the helm to be an emotional day.

“I have it in my genetics that I get emotional very quickly, because my grandfather did that, and my father too, so it will be a very emotional day tomorrow,” continued Ancelotti.

“I have no problem if I end up crying, no problem at all, I will not hide it in that sense. It will be a beautiful day.”

Saturday will also be midfielder Luka Modric’s last game at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Croatian to play in the Club World Cup in the United States before leaving Madrid.

“I’m sharing it with Luka,” said Ancelotti.

“He has been a spectacular help in this era at Real Madrid, he is fantastic, a legend, and saying goodbye along with him seems nice to me.”

The coach also posted an open letter on social media to say goodbye, saying his bond with Real Madrid was “eternal”.

“I carry in my heart every moment experienced in this wonderful second spell as Real Madrid coach,” wrote Ancelotti.

“They’ve been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, trophies and, above all, the pride of representing this badge…

“My bond with Real Madrid is eternal.”

Real Madrid confirmed Ancelotti was departing earlier Friday, a year before his contract ends, nearly two weeks after Brazil announced the Italian will coach their national team from this summer onwards.

“Our club wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for a man who is a true legend of both Real Madrid and world football,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

“Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great Madridista family,” said Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club’s values in such exemplary fashion.”

Ancelotti helped Madrid win their 10th Champions League title in 2014, during his first spell at the club from 2013-2015.

The coach returned in 2021 and helped them win Europe’s top competition in 2022 and 2024.

Having won two with AC Milan, Ancelotti is the coach who has won the most Champions League trophies with five.

– © AFP 2025