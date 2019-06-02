This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryan bags 0-9 as Dubs cruise to 12-point victory over Carlow

Colm Bonnar’s side fell to a home defeat this afternoon.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,722 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4665489
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Dublin 2-22

Carlow 1-13

Conor McKenna reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

DUBLIN EASED TO a 12-point victory over Carlow to boost their chances of qualification for the knockout stages, with the victors dominant from start to finish, in Netwatch Dr. Cullen Park

Dublin were impressive throughout the game and produced some excellent hurling for those on view, with Carlow unable to match them despite a decent showing from Colm Bonnar’s side.

The visitors had Shane Barrett sent off before half time but it did not deter them in any way, as they looked every bit as comfortable in the game despite playing with a man less.

Dublin played with Sean Moran as a sweeper sitting in front of the full back line in order to give themselves extra protection in defense, as the Carlow half forward line opted to sit deep at various stages of the game.

It was Dublin who opened the scoring courtesy of inside-forward Paul Ryan, before Martin Kavanagh leveled proceedings.

Dublin added the next two scores, with Cian Boland and Ronan Hayes finding the target, before midfielder Sean Whelan responded for the hosts.

Eamonn Dillon registered the games first goal in the 12th minute, getting on the end of a long range free before beating the goalkeeper to give his side a four-point lead.

Dublin’s second goal came with 28 minutes played, with Dillon again finding the net, after a pass from Paul Ryan.

Dublin defender Shane Barrett was shown a red card in the 35th minute, after an altercation with Carlow midfielder Jack Kavanagh, although the visitors held a 2-10 to 0-8 lead at half time, after a solid first half display.

Carlow played with the wind at half-time and will be disappointed with the concession of the goals and a few frees that they hit wide, as they competed well in the first half and the gap could have been closer at the interval.

The second half was a dull affair with the outcome never in doubt, as Dublin registered the first three points of the half to give themselves an 11 point lead and kill the game as a contest.

The victors lead was at 14 points before James Doyle found the net for Carlow, but it was no more than consolation, as Dublin eased to a 12 point win.

Dublin face Galway in their final game, with qualification a real possibility for Mattie Kenny’s charges, while Carlow must win away to Wexford next Saturday night to have any hope of avoiding relegation.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Ryan 0-9 (5f), Eamonn Dillon 2-2, Conal Keaney 0-4, Fergal Whitely and Ronan Hayes 0-2 each, Tom Connolly, Eoghan O’Donnell and Cian Boland 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-4 (2f), Chris Nolan 0-4 (2f), James Doyle 1-0, Sean Whelan 0-2, Edward Byrne, John Michael Nolan and Jack Kavanagh 0-1 each

Carlow

1.Brian Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

17. Alan Corcoran (Muine Bheag)
3. Paul Doyle (St Mullins)
4. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

2. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers)
6. David English (Ballinkillen)
7. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St Mullins)
9. Seán Whelan (Ballinkillen)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)
12. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers)
14. Séamus Murphy (St Mullins)

13. James Doyle (St Mullins)
15. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers)
11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

Subs:

5. Eoin Nolan (Naomh Eoin) for Coady (24)
25. Ross Smithers (Naomh Eoin) for C Nolan (30, B/S)
22. Ger Coady (St. Mullins) for Corcoran (35)
15. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Smithers (h-t, B/S reversal)
25. Ross Smithers (Naomh Eoin) for Murphy (44)
26. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers) for M Kavanagh (50)
19. Denis Murphy (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Byrne (59, B/S)
12. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Murphy (63, B/S reversal)
19. Denis Murphy (Mount Leinster Rangers) for J Doyle (65)

Dublin:

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

4. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
18. Cian Hendricken (Naomh Mearnog)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
5. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Tomás Connolly (St. Vincents)
9. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
10. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
21. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Endas)

Subs:

2. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala) for Connolly (33)
20. Jake Malone (Cuala) for Boland (48)
17. James Madden (Ballyboden St. Enda’s) for Hendricken (48)
22. John Hetherton (St. Vincent’s) for Keaney (54)
13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes) for Ryan (60)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

