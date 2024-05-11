Carlow hurlers score sensational draw with Kilkenny

Carlow 1-20

Kilkenny 1-20

MARTY KAVANAGH EMERGED as the hero for Carlow as he slotted a late injury-time free to secure a sensational draw against Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC.

TJ Reid appeared to have rescued victory for Kilkenny with a long-range shot to put his side two points in front at the death.

An incredible result for Carlow in the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship.@Carlow_GAA 1-20@KilkennyCLG 1-20



But Carlow reduced the gap to one before they were awarded a late free which Kavanagh converted to earn an incredible result for Carlow.

