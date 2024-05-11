Carlow hurlers score sensational draw with Kilkenny

Carlow 1-20
Kilkenny 1-20
MARTY KAVANAGH EMERGED as the hero for Carlow as he slotted a late injury-time free to secure a sensational draw against Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC.
TJ Reid appeared to have rescued victory for Kilkenny with a long-range shot to put his side two points in front at the death.
But Carlow reduced the gap to one before they were awarded a late free which Kavanagh converted to earn an incredible result for Carlow.
