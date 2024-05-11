Advertisement
Action from the clash of Carlow and Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC. James Lawlor/INPHO
carlow rising

Carlow hurlers score sensational draw with Kilkenny

Marty Kavanagh slotted a late free to ensure a share of the spoils.
6.27pm, 11 May 2024
4.8k
12

Carlow 1-20

Kilkenny 1-20

MARTY KAVANAGH EMERGED as the hero for Carlow as he slotted a late injury-time free to secure a sensational draw against Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC.

TJ Reid appeared to have rescued victory for Kilkenny with a long-range shot to put his side two points in front at the death.

But Carlow reduced the gap to one before they were awarded a late free which Kavanagh converted to earn an incredible result for Carlow.

More to follow…

