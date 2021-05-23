BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland's Carolyn Hayes claims silver medal at Triathlon World Cup in Lisbon

Career-best performance takes Hayes one step closer to Olympic qualification.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 May 2021, 5:04 PM
Hayes: "I just want to go to the Olympics -- I hope it's enough."
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
IRELAND’S CAROLYN HAYES delivered a career-best performance to finish second at the Triathlon World Cup in Lisbon and take her one step closer to Olympic qualification.

After a brilliant bike leg and transition, Hayes led the elite field as they set out their run.

But double Olympic medallist Nicola Spirig of Switzerland had the Limerick woman in her sights and joined her in the final kilometres before pulling clear to win by 12 seconds.

Along with a silver medal, Hayes claims invaluable ranking points in her bid to represent Ireland in Tokyo later this summer.

The 33-year-old arrived in Lisbon this week inside the qualification cut, with Sunday’s result further strengthening her position ahead of the four remaining ranking events.

“I just want to go to the Olympics — I hope it’s enough,” she said afterwards.

“I’m a bit pissed that I lost it on the last lap but there are worse people to come second to.

“I put in so much work and I knew it was there, so it’s great to just combine all three.

“I’m thrilled. Really happy.”

