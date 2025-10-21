More Stories
Jamie Carragher dissects the Man United tactics that trumped Liverpool at Anfield

Carragher hails Ruben Amorim for getting Anfield tactics ‘absolutely spot on’.
8.59am, 21 Oct 2025

MANCHESTER UNITED’S LONG-AWAITED Anfield win over Liverpool was unsurprisingly front and centre on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, with Jamie Carragher dedicating a 10-minute analysis slot to how United got their tactics spot on.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring after just 62 seconds, setting Ruben Amorim’s side on their way to a first Anfield league win since 2016.

Focusing on that opening goal, Carragher highlights how United’s narrow shape and decision to overload the central areas proved key in creating that first opportunity and early goal.

“Ruben Amorim got his tactics absolutely spot on at Anfield,” Carragher said. “There’s absolutely no doubt about it.

“That’s the only way that they could win the game.”

Watch the Monday Night Football analysis slot in full here:

Sky Sports Premier League / YouTube

Sky Sports Premier League / YouTube

