Wednesday 9 March 2022
Colts quarterback Wentz traded to Washington

The 29-year-old spent just one season in Indianapolis after his move from the Philadelphia Eagles.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 8:36 PM
Carson Wentz (file pic).
Image: Phelan M. Ebenhack
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS QUARTERBACK Carson Wentz is joining the Washington Commanders in exchange for multiple draft picks, US reports said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old heads to Washington after spending just one season in Indianapolis after his move from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington have burned through a series of quarterbacks in recent years, starting eight different players in the position in the past three seasons.

The club has deployed more than 30 quarterbacks since the team last won the Super Bowl in 1992.

The NFL Network reported on Wednesday that Wentz will join the Commanders in exchange for a 2022 third round draft pick and a 2023 conditional third-round pick.

Wentz entered the NFL in 2016 after being chosen by the Eagles with the second overall pick in the draft.

A promising start to his Eagles career was derailed in 2017, when Wentz compiled an 11-2 record in 13 games before suffering a season-ending injury. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl under back-up quarterback Nick Foles.

