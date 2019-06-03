This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Semenya free to compete as IAAF testosterone ruling temporarily suspended

Judges at a Swiss court agreed that the rules were ‘discriminatory’ but found that they were ‘necessary’ to ensure fairness in women’s athletics.

By AFP Monday 3 Jun 2019, 6:29 PM
17 minutes ago 702 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4666398
Caster Semenya is free to run again.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Caster Semenya is free to run again.
Caster Semenya is free to run again.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

SWITZERLAND’S TOP COURT has said it had temporarily suspended IAAF rules that oblige athletes including double Olympic champion Caster Semenya to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete in certain events.

Swiss Federal Tribunal spokesman Peter Josi told AFP that the court had issued a “super-provisional order,” barring the application of the rules introduced by the International Association of Athletics Federations until a further hearing can take place.

The IAAF measures were previously approved by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Judges at the sports court agreed that the rules were “discriminatory” but found, in a split decision, that they were “necessary” to ensure fairness in women’s athletics. 

Semenya, the South African who won the women’s 800 metres at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, last week announced plans to appeal to Switzerland’s highest court.

“I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision,” Semenya said in a statement issued by her legal team.  

I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free,” she added. 

The new IAAF rules require women with higher than normal male hormone levels to artificially lower the amount of testosterone in their bodies if they are to compete in races over distances of 400m to the mile.

The reprieve granted by the court in Bern also applies to the two women who finished behind her in the 800m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui of Kenya.

“It is fantastic news,” Semenya’s lawyer Gregg Nott told the South African 702 radio station.

She can run the races that she was told that she cannot run,” he added, citing the 400m and 800m.

The IAAF said in a statement it had “received no information from the Swiss Federal Court so we can not comment at this stage.”

The Swiss ruling is designed to have a short shelf-life. 

The IAAF and Semenya’s camp must now make further submissions to the court, which will decide on whether to order a longer suspension of the measures. 

The court is due in the coming weeks to issue another decision on whether to extend the suspension. 

Swiss justice moves slowly, meaning a final ruling on the admissability of the IAAF measures could take years.  

“This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes,” Semenya’s Swiss lawyer, Dorothee Schramm, said in the statement. 

- © AFP, 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie