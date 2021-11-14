Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 14 November 2021
Sherlock hits 2-10, Hurley scores 2-9 and St Finbarr's win on penalties after epic Cork semi-final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted a brilliant game as St Finbarr’s defeated Castlehaven.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,703 Views 0 Comments
St Finbarr's Stephen Sherlock (file photo).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

St Finbarr’s 3-16

Castlehaven 3-16

(St Finbarr’s win 5-4 on penalties)

JOHN KERINS WAS the hero for St Finbarr’s as he saved a penalty and scored the winning kick as his side triumphed against Castlehaven in an epic Cork football semi-final clash.

An epic contested concluded with the teams tied at 3-11 apiece after normal-time and 3-16 apiece after extra-time.

Brian Hurley and Stephen Sherlock were the stars of the show. Hurley hit 2-9 overall, including the pointed ’45 in the 65th minute that rescued Castlehaven and sent the game to extra-time.

Then after Castlehaven went 3-16 to 3-13 in front in the second half of extra-time, Sherlock stepped up with three points in a row to save St Finbarr’s. The first two were floated over from play before he was fouled and held his nerve under immense pressure from a free to point and ensure a shootout was needed.

More to follow…

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Stephen Sherlock 2-10 (0-4f), Conor McCrickard 1-2, Cillian Myers-Murray, Cian Walsh, Brian Hayes, Denis O’Brien 0-1 each.

Scorers for Castlehaven: Brian Hurley 2-9 (0-3f, 0-2 ’45, 0-1 mark), Michael Hurley 1-1, Conor O’Driscoll, Shane Nolan 0-2 each, Mark Collins, Cathal Maguire 0-1 each.

