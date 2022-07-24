GALWAY CAMOGIE MANAGER Cathal Murray said their semi-final loss came down to a costly failure to convert chances.

At Croke Park, Kilkenny triumphed in the latest chapter of this exciting rivalry. Some decisions by referee Andy Larkin did frustrate the Galway faithful, but Murray stressed that did not decide the game.

In the first half, Galway were awarded a penalty after Siobhán McGrath was dragged down when in on goal. The subsequent strike was saved. In the second half, McGrath once again came crashing down as she raced in on goal but was penalised for charging.

Did Murray have an issue with the call?

“Yeah. To be honest, I would but that is not the reason we lost the game out there today. I have to watch it back on video but it seemed harsh.

“She was straight through on goal, why would you move out. It looked to me like a side-step, that is all you have to do. That could be a yellow card, it could be a red card to be straight up. It is a big call in the game.

“As I said, I haven’t seen it back and maybe it is the right call. I don’t know. That is the way it goes. We are not going to make excuses. At the end of the day, Kilkenny were the better team. They took their chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t.”

In total, Galway registered seven wides and missed a penalty. An effort came back off the post in the second half and a series of shots dropped short. That inaccuracy cost the 2021 champions their crack at a double.

“We created chances in the first half and we didn’t take them to be honest with you. We were still happy with the position we were in at half time. They started a whirlwind in the second half and got a sucker punch of a goal.

“It took us a while to recover from that and get back into the game. We did but again, we had point chances at the end and didn’t take them. When you are not clinical at this level you are going to be punished. “