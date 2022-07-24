Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Advertisement

'We are not going to make excuses. At the end of the day, Kilkenny were the better team'

While frustrated with some decisions, Galway manager Cathal Murray said that is not the reason they lost on Saturday.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,471 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5824550
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY CAMOGIE MANAGER Cathal Murray said their semi-final loss came down to a costly failure to convert chances. 

At Croke Park, Kilkenny triumphed in the latest chapter of this exciting rivalry. Some decisions by referee Andy Larkin did frustrate the Galway faithful, but Murray stressed that did not decide the game. 

In the first half, Galway were awarded a penalty after Siobhán McGrath was dragged down when in on goal. The subsequent strike was saved. In the second half, McGrath once again came crashing down as she raced in on goal but was penalised for charging.  

Did Murray have an issue with the call?

“Yeah. To be honest, I would but that is not the reason we lost the game out there today. I have to watch it back on video but it seemed harsh.

“She was straight through on goal, why would you move out. It looked to me like a side-step, that is all you have to do. That could be a yellow card, it could be a red card to be straight up. It is a big call in the game.

“As I said, I haven’t seen it back and maybe it is the right call. I don’t know. That is the way it goes. We are not going to make excuses. At the end of the day, Kilkenny were the better team. They took their chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t.”

 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

In total, Galway registered seven wides and missed a penalty. An effort came back off the post in the second half and a series of shots dropped short. That inaccuracy cost the 2021 champions their crack at a double. 

“We created chances in the first half and we didn’t take them to be honest with you. We were still happy with the position we were in at half time. They started a whirlwind in the second half and got a sucker punch of a goal.

“It took us a while to recover from that and get back into the game. We did but again, we had point chances at the end and didn’t take them. When you are not clinical at this level you are going to be punished. “

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie