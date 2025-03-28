All eyes on Cathal O'Sullivan, the League of Ireland's most tracked player

THERE IS UNLIKELY to be a player in the League of Ireland who will be tracked by recruitment teams more than Cathal O’Sullivan over the next 10 weeks.

That is when the summer transfer window re-opens and, as is probable, Cork City will have a decision to make on the future of a player who turned 18 earlier this month.

His first professional contract runs out at the end of this season, so a deal to move in the next few months might just be the one that makes most sense financially for City.

As O’Sullivan is already learning in his fledgling career, timing is everything.

A knee injury picked up on the opening day of the Premier Division season meant the gifted playmaker, who can operate centrally or on either flank, has not featured since that 2-2 draw with Galway United.

O’Sullivan will be back in Tim Clancy’s squad tonight, although looks set to have to make do with a place on the bench as he’s eased back into contention.

If that reintegration schedule goes to plan it means it will not be long before he is a fixture in the starting XI.

Last season’s First Division player of the year – as voted for by his peers in the Professional Footballers’ Association – is rated so highly by senior figures at Cork that he is viewed as their most talented and important player.

Yes, even more than Seani Maguire or Ruairi Keating.

Some will tell you they have not seen a more gifted natural footballer up close.

When O’Sullivan signed that first professional deal in 2023, it was a reward for the dedication and determination that he showed during his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury a year before.

Cork knew they had a player of supreme gifts with the ball at his feet, but his focus and willingness to come through the lengthy rehabilitation process in such a professional manner for one so young copper fastened the sense of possessing a special talent.

He will likely be the next young star to make a high profile move to Britain – following on from Mason Melia’s record-breaking €2 million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur that was confirmed ahead of this season.

The St Patrick’s Athletic forward will remain at Richmond Park until the end of his campaign before starting his five-year contract in north London, while the situation with O’Sullivan is at a different juncture.

Several clubs, in the Premier League and English Championship, became aware of him with the Republic of Ireland U15s, but interest firmed up on the back of that breakthrough campaign in the First Division in 2024 – the fact it came in his first full season of adult football after overcoming that ACL injury only adds another layer to the achievement.

Clancy made him a fixture of his promotion-winning side because he was too good to ignore, a level of ability that some believe could make him one of the League of Ireland’s greatest exports.

All O’Sullivan has to do now is remain fit, and deliver the kind of performances over the next 10 weeks that will give Cork a big decision to make.

As it stands, he will leave when his contract expires at the end of this season. There will be a compensation fee in the region of €300,000 but City will miss out on crucial extras unless they strike a deal this summer.

International add-ons and the potential for future success in his career make it a deal that could eventually become worth seven figures to Cork.

O’Sullivan is one of their own, a local boy who joined the academy at the age of 13 and has risen through the ranks. The mini-break for the international window allowed time for more recovery, which means he is available against Drogheda tonight.

The success of the Ireland U17s reaching the World Cup, Melia’s piece of history becoming the youngest scorer for the Under 21s, and Nations League survival for the senior team, meant there was a lot of positivity on the international front.

O’Sullivan is a player many believe can become another good news story.

The next two months will help to shape his immediate future and might also add further weight to those discussions regarding government funding for League of Ireland academies.

FAI chief executive David Courell wrote in his programme notes ahead of the home leg of the play-off with Bulgaria that League of Ireland academies will “define the next generation of talent” coming into the senior international team.

O’Sullivan is not at that level now, but the path to fulfilling glorious potential resumes in the Premier Division.

