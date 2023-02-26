Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Paddy Lynch scored 0-10 for the Breffni County.
# down the divisions
Cavan continue perfect start, Longford comeback stuns Tipperary
Cavan picked up their fourth consecutive victory in Division 3, while there were wins for Leitrim and Sligo in the bottom tier.
48 minutes ago

CAVAN HAVE CONTINUED their promotion push in Division 3 with a seven-point away victory over Offaly at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

The Breffni County made it four wins from four, maintaining their spot at the summit of the third tier.

Paddy Lynch led the scoring charge for Mickey Graham’s side, with 0-10 (0-7f). Jonathan McCabe, Ryan O’Neill and Brandon Boylan meanwhile all contributed two points apiece in the 0-21 to 0-14 victory.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Longford staged a dramatic late fightback to earn a 0-14 to 1-11 home draw with fellow strugglers Tipperary.

The Premier County led 1-11 to 0-9 after 65 minutes, but Paddy Christie’s charges dug deep. Points from David McGivney, Dylan Farrell and Rian Brady (2) closed the gap to one, before a late interjection from Oran Kenny denied Tipp the victory.

In Division 4, Sligo enjoyed a successful trip across the channel, defeating London 1-10 to 0-6 in Ruislip.

A Patrick O’Connor penalty, and four points from captain Niall Murphy set the Yeats County on their way to a 1-10 to 0-6 triumph.

Meanwhile, Leitrim delivered an emphatic 2-22 to 0-13 win at home against Carlow.

Keith Beirne continued his impressive form with a personal tally of 1-11, while Jack Heslin also found the net for Andy Moran’s side. The visitors finished with 12 players on a disappointing afternoon for the Barrow-siders.

Allianz Football League Results

Division 3

  • Offaly 0-14 Cavan 0-21
  • Longford 0-14 Tipperary 1-11

Division 4

  • London 0-6 Sligo 1-10
  • Leitrim 2-22 Carlow 0-13

