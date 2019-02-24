This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cavan dominate Roscommon to deliver Mickey Graham's first win as manager

The Ulster side ran out nine-point winners.

By Paul Fitzpatrick Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 5:42 PM
Martin Reilly gets a score despite the attention of Darren O'Mailey and Conor Hussey.
Image: Freddie Parkinson/INPHO
Martin Reilly gets a score despite the attention of Darren O'Mailey and Conor Hussey.
Image: Freddie Parkinson/INPHO

Cavan 3-13

Roscommon 0-13

Paul Fitzpatrick reports from Kingspan Breffni Park

CAVAN DELIVERED BY far their best all-round performance of the 2019 campaign to hand new manager Mickey Graham his first victory this afternoon against Roscommon.

At a sunny Kingspan Breffni, a crowd of 6,390 saw Cavan completely dominate proceedings, with their nine-point winning margin in no way flattering them.

The Blues kicked 17 wides over the hour, hit the upright and were better in almost every position, with experienced attackers Niall Murray – who set up two goals – and the effervescent Martin Reilly very much to the fore.

And while Roscommon were much more economical in general in front of goal, Cavan converted three goal chances, with Gowna man Conor Madden blasting home either side of the half-time break.

Madden’s first goal was also Cavan’s first of the league and was an absolute belter while his second was also one for the highlight reel in a memorable afternoon’s work for the target man.

Cavan have started well in all their games – they were three points up against Galway, Kerry and Mayo – and that trend continued here. After Niall Daly opened the Rossies’ account, Cavan fired over three in quick succession from Chris Conroy (starting for the first time), Niall Murray and Jack Brady (free).

Kerryman Conor Cox’s dead ball striking was a feature throughout and he landed two points either side of a superb Reilly effort to set the tone for a nip and tuck first half.

Approaching half-time, there was still nothing in it, with Conor Hussey, Cox and Cathal Cregg on the mark for Roscommon and Madden and Murray scoring for the Blues.

However, the crucial score of the contest arrived with the final play of the first half. Reilly won a break from a kick-out – Cavan routed the visitors’ restarts all day – and fed Madden, who raced along the end-line and drilled home a superb goal to leave it 1-7 to 0-8 at half-time.

Roscommon would regain the lead midway through the third quarter with frees from sub Donie Smith, Cregg and a super effort from captain Enda Smith but once Madden gathered a perfect long ball from Murray and planted to the net again, Cavan didn’t look back.

Roscommon lost Ultan Harney to a straight red card with 20 minutes to play and Cavan won the final quarter by 1-6 to 0-1.

Another high ball from Murray was flicked to the net by Reilly and the Killygarry man added the next point, with Conor Moynagh, Dara McVeety and Man of the Match Murray all raising further white flags as Graham’s side won pulling up.

With Tyrone and Monaghan to come before a final day home clash with the Dubs, Cavan will feel that they have struck form at just the right time and that retaining their league status, suddenly, no longer appears to be a case of ‘mission impossible’.

For Roscommon and Anthony Cunningham, it’s back to the drawing board.

Scorers for Cavan: Conor Madden 2-1 (1m), Martin Reilly 1-3 (1f), Niall Murray 0-2, Chris Conroy 0-2 (1f), Jack Brady 0-2 (2f), Conor Moynagh 0-1, Dara McVeety 0-1, Gerard Smith 0-1

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-5 (4f), Cathal Cregg 0-2 (1f), Conor Hussey 0-1, Niall Daly 0-1, Enda Smith 0-1, Niall Kilroy 0-1, Donie Smith 0-1 (f), Darren O’Malley 0-1 (f)

Cavan

1 Raymond Galligan (Lacken)

2 Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels)
3 Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars)
4 Conor Moynagh (Drumgoon Eire Óg)

5 Ciaran Brady (Arva)
6 Chris Conroy (Lavey)
7 Conor Rehill (Crosserlough)

8 Paul Graham (Cavan Gaels)
9 Killian Clarke (Shercock)

10 Martin Reilly (Killygarry)
11 Dara McVeety (Crosserlough)
12 Niall Murray (Cavan Gaels)

13 Niall Clerkin (Shercock)
14 Jack Brady (Ramor United)
15 Conor Madden (Gowna)

Subs:
18 Gerard Smith (Lavey) for Rehill (44 mins)
21 Thomas Galligan (Lacken) for Graham (44 mins)
23 Pierce Smith (Crosserlough) for J Brady (52)
19 Stephen Murray (Cavan Gaels) for C Brady (58)
26 Cian Mackey (Castlerahan) for Madden (63)

Roscommon

1 Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2 David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3 Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)
4 Evan McGrath (Boyle)

5 Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)
6 Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
7 Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk)
9 Enda Smith (Boyle)

10 Shane Kiloran (Elphin)
11 Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)
12 Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13 Conor Cox (Listowel Emmetts)
14 Conor Devaney (Kilbride)
15 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

Subs:
22 Donie Smith (Boyle) for Kilroy (ht)
17 Gary Patterson (Michael Glaveys) for Kiloran (51)
24 Aonghus Lyons (Fuerty) for Hussey (56)
20 Caoilean Fitzmaurice (Michael Glaveys) for Cox (64)
21 Hubert Darcy (Padraig Pearses) for McGrath (67)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

