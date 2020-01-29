This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Title holders CBC Cork run in five tries as they make strong start in Munster

Castletroy College lost out against the reigning champions in Musgrave Park today.

By John O'Shea Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,864 Views 1 Comment
Aaron Leahy (file pic) was amongst the try-scorers today for CBC Cork.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Christian Brothers College Cork 32
Castletroy College 21

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE Cork commenced their defence of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup with a victory over Castletroy College this afternoon.

Castletroy though went into an early lead courtesy of a penalty kick from the boot of Michael O’Hanrahan.

As Christians were slow getting into gear, Castletroy kept them out and they extended their lead on 17 minutes, when another penalty was slotted over cooly by O’Hanrahan.

CBC did manage to get off the mark just before half-time, after David Kiely finished following a fine solo run down the wing.

Despite a below par opening half by their standards, Christians were to go into the lead 10-6 at half time, when George Coomber touched down after his side broke through the Castletroy defence.

Christians seeked to turn the screw and courtesy of a penalty try, they were to get off the mark early in the second half.

Castletroy responded with another O’Hanrahan penalty kick, but Aaron Leahy broke away at the other end to run over for another Christians try.

Nesta Nymakzai scored a try to offer Castletroy a late glimmer of hope,

CBC, who defeated their arch rivals Pres in the final last year, did enough to secure their passage in the end, but will know sterner tests will almost certainly await them, with Alan McDonald running over for a late try.

Christian Brothers Cork scorers
Tries: David Kiely, George Coomber, Aaron Leahy, Alan McDonald, Penalty try.
Conversions: George Coomber (x2)
Penalties: Shane Buckley (x1)
Castletroy College scorers
Tries: Nesta Nymakzai, Jack Oliver (x1)
Penalties: Michael O’Hanrahan (x3)
Con: Michael O’Hanrahan (x1)

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: Johnny Murphy: Aaron Leahy, George Coomber, Jack Morehead, David Kiely, Shane Buckley, Andrew O’Mahony: Alex O’Regan, Luke McAuliffe, Corey Hanlon, James Morrison, Jason Aherne, Patrick McBarron, Ronan O’Sullivan, Finn MacFhlannchadha.

Replacements: Sean Rall, Alan McDonald, Wanfred Waterman, Andrew Tracey, Robbie Kelleher, Conor Lavin, Mark O’Connor, James Moylan, Tom McCarthy, Robbie Shalloe.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O’Halloran: Louis Cunneen, Sam Hanrahan, Jason Aylward, Mark Lyons, Michael O’Hanrahan, Jack Oliver: Robert Magill, Dean McGinn, Jason McCormack, Samuel DenDikken, John Moloney, John Toland, Sean Quirke, Jamie McNamara.

Replacements: Declan Aylward, Oisin O’Shea, Nesta Nyamakazi, Dylan McMahon, Paul O’Shea, Rhys Whyte, Luke Hueston, Aiden Walter, Adam Cummins, Cian Mulkern.

Referee: Richard Horgan

About the author
John O'Shea
johnoshea2603@gmail.com

