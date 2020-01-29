Title holders CBC Cork run in five tries as they make strong start in Munster

Aaron Leahy (file pic) was amongst the try-scorers today for CBC Cork.

Aaron Leahy (file pic) was amongst the try-scorers today for CBC Cork.

Christian Brothers College Cork 32

Castletroy College 21

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE Cork commenced their defence of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup with a victory over Castletroy College this afternoon.

Castletroy though went into an early lead courtesy of a penalty kick from the boot of Michael O’Hanrahan.

As Christians were slow getting into gear, Castletroy kept them out and they extended their lead on 17 minutes, when another penalty was slotted over cooly by O’Hanrahan.

CBC did manage to get off the mark just before half-time, after David Kiely finished following a fine solo run down the wing.

Despite a below par opening half by their standards, Christians were to go into the lead 10-6 at half time, when George Coomber touched down after his side broke through the Castletroy defence.

Christians seeked to turn the screw and courtesy of a penalty try, they were to get off the mark early in the second half.

Castletroy responded with another O’Hanrahan penalty kick, but Aaron Leahy broke away at the other end to run over for another Christians try.

Nesta Nymakzai scored a try to offer Castletroy a late glimmer of hope,

CBC, who defeated their arch rivals Pres in the final last year, did enough to secure their passage in the end, but will know sterner tests will almost certainly await them, with Alan McDonald running over for a late try.

Christian Brothers Cork scorers

Tries: David Kiely, George Coomber, Aaron Leahy, Alan McDonald, Penalty try.

Conversions: George Coomber (x2)

Penalties: Shane Buckley (x1)

Castletroy College scorers

Tries: Nesta Nymakzai, Jack Oliver (x1)

Penalties: Michael O’Hanrahan (x3)

Con: Michael O’Hanrahan (x1)

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: Johnny Murphy: Aaron Leahy, George Coomber, Jack Morehead, David Kiely, Shane Buckley, Andrew O’Mahony: Alex O’Regan, Luke McAuliffe, Corey Hanlon, James Morrison, Jason Aherne, Patrick McBarron, Ronan O’Sullivan, Finn MacFhlannchadha.

Replacements: Sean Rall, Alan McDonald, Wanfred Waterman, Andrew Tracey, Robbie Kelleher, Conor Lavin, Mark O’Connor, James Moylan, Tom McCarthy, Robbie Shalloe.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Evan O’Halloran: Louis Cunneen, Sam Hanrahan, Jason Aylward, Mark Lyons, Michael O’Hanrahan, Jack Oliver: Robert Magill, Dean McGinn, Jason McCormack, Samuel DenDikken, John Moloney, John Toland, Sean Quirke, Jamie McNamara.

Replacements: Declan Aylward, Oisin O’Shea, Nesta Nyamakazi, Dylan McMahon, Paul O’Shea, Rhys Whyte, Luke Hueston, Aiden Walter, Adam Cummins, Cian Mulkern.

Referee: Richard Horgan

