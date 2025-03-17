CBS Thurles come from eight points down in thrilling comeback to win Croke Cup

CBS Thurles 0-24

Presentation College, Athenry 2-17

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

CORMAC FITZPATRICK’S 10TH point of a dramatic Croke Cup final capped a thrilling CBS Thurles fightback and sent the silverware back to the Tipperary stronghold for just the second time.

Trailing by eight points with 18 minutes remaining, it looked as if the 2009 winners may have to settle for second best.

Presentation College Athenry, containing five players who were also runners-up in 2023, were fresh off a third quarter blitz of scoring at that stage, which had yielded an unanswered 1-6 for them.

But just as their first ever title loomed following four previous final defeats, disaster struck again in the form of a quite magnificent Thurles comeback.

Midfielders Kieran Rossiter and Euan Murray were at the hub of the Thurles revival, scoring six points between them overall and dominating the middle third in the closing 20 minutes or so.

Murray’s high fielding was spectacular while Rossiter weighed in with back-to-back points to help his team turn the screw and was later named Man of the Match.

In all, Niall Cahill’s CBS outscored Athenry by 0-12 to 0-3 in the closing minutes to seal a landmark win.

Free-taker Fitzpatrick will go down as the matchwinner, nailing all eight of the placed balls he took on the afternoon, though it was a wonderful team effort.

A number of the players were also part of the Tipperary team that won last year’s All-Ireland minor title and the latest underage success will be warmly celebrated in the Premier County.

It was tough on Athenry who played their part in an enjoyable encounter despite the bitterly cold St Patrick’s Day conditions.

They were able to call upon the services of Galway senior panellist and 2024 county U-20 Aaron Niland who is just back from a long-term hamstring problem.

He came on after 20 minutes and had a busy afternoon, taking 10 shots for scores which yielded 1-2.

Niland’s goal came from a 29th minute free which helped Athenry to level the game, 1-8 to 0-11, having started slowly and dropped five points behind initially.

Thurles may have expected the Clarinbridge man to go for a point but his bravery was rewarded though a similar 54th minute effort, at a stage when Athenry were two points ahead and struggling for traction, hit the side netting.

Niland had another late, late opportunity to level the game but his 63rd minute point attempt from long range flew agonisingly wide.

Athenry oozed quality in that third quarter and Jason Rabbitte, one of the players who also featured in the 2023 final, gave a sumptuous reverse hand-pass at one stage for Cian Hannon to grab a point.

A minute later, Frank Burke burst beyond the Thurles full-back Evan Morris and rifled to the net, leaving the westerners 2-14 to 0-12 ahead and apparently in command.

But it turned out that Thurles were only just getting going and four points in a row from them signalled their intention to take this one all the way.

Their unique brand of hungry hurling, and clever use of possession out from the back, created plenty of opportunities which the likes of Rossiter, James Butler, 2024 Tipp minor star Cillian Minogue, Murray and David Costigan were all happy to capitalise on.

Ciaran Leen, who struck nine points for Athenry, tied things up again in the 59th minute after being fed by Galway senior defender Sean Murphy who’d bombed forward.

Advertisement

But Thurles weren’t to be denied and when they were awarded a free in, Fitzpatrick did the needful to the joy of his team’s supporters in the 5,796 crowd.

CBS Thurles scorers: Cormac Fitzpatrick 0-10 (0-8f), Kieran Rossiter 0-4, Cillian Minogue 0-3, Euan Murray 0-2, Keith Loughnane 0-1, Jack Hayes 0-1, James Butler 0-1, David Costigan 0-1, Robbie Ryan 0-1.

Presentation College, Athenry scorers: Ciaran Leen 0-9 (6f), Aaron Niland 1-2 (1-0f), Frank Burke 1-1, Eoin Hannon 0-2, Cian Hannon 0-2, Jason Rabbitte 0-1.

CBS THURLES

1. Harry Loughnane

4. Jack Lahart

3. Evan Morris

2. Tony Corbett

5. Killian Cantwell

6. Keith Loughnane

7. Ryan Bargary

8. Euan Murray

9. Kieran Rossiter

10. Tiarnan Ryan

11. David Costigan

12. Cormac Fitzpatrick

13. Jack Hayes

15. Robbie Ryan (Captain)

14. Cillian Minogue

SUBS

17. James Butler for Tiarnan Ryan (41)

19. Darragh Hickey for Cantwell (47)

18. Leelan Donoghue for Costigan (63)

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY

1. Chris Callanan

4. Aodhan MacDonagh

3. Sean Murphy

2. Lucas Keane

7. Michael Fallon

6. Darragh Counihan

8. Robert Burke

5. Oscar Fitzpatrick

9. Ronan Murphy

10. Cian Hannon

15. Frank Burke

12. Ethan O’Brien

11. Jason Rabbitte (Captain)

14. Ciaran Leen

13. Eoin Hannon

SUBS

17. Aaron Niland for Robert Burke (20)

18. Eanna McDonagh for Frank Burke (58)

21. James Diviney for Cian Hannon (60)

23. Shay Brady for Fallon (64)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).