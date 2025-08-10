Celtic exact revenge on Aberdeen to surge clear of Rangers

CELTIC ERASED THE memory of their Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Swedish international Benjamin Nygren scored his first goal for the Scottish champions before Reo Hatate’s stunning strike maintained a perfect start to the new campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Rangers’ failure to win either of their first two league games for the first time since 1989 means Celtic already enjoy a four-point lead over their Glasgow rivals.

The Celtic board have been inundated with criticism for a lack of transfer activity and the small budget handed to Rodgers so far this window.

However, it was two of the Hoops’ new signings that combined for the opening goal.

Kieran Tierney, in his second spell at the club after returning from Arsenal, crossed for Nygren to fire home at the near post midway through the first half.

Nygren also claimed the assist for the second goal on 66 minutes but Hatate did the hard work as the Japanese midfielder curled in off the underside of the bar from the edge of the area.

Aberdeen fans raised a giant banner of the Scottish Cup replete with red and white ribbons before kick-off in their first home game since beating Celtic on penalties to win the trophy for the first time in 35 years in May.

However, there was no repeat for the Dons, who are the only side left in the Scottish Premiership without a point so far this season.

Adam Idah and Liam Scales started for Celtic, with Idah withdrawn after 66 minutes. Johnny Kenny was an unused substitute.

– © AFP 2025, with reporting by Gavin Cooney