Ireland stars shine as Wolfhounds beat Clovers in Celtic Challenge final

Wolfhounds 50

Clovers 29

THE CLOVERS LED early on in both halves, but the Wolfhounds took control during the final half hour to win 50-29 and claim a third straight Celtic Challenge title.

Neill Alcorn’s side turned their impressive table-topping form into another trophy win in Edinburgh, as they finished the cross-border competition’s inaugural play-offs with a third victory of the season over their Irish rivals.

Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Linda Djougang, and player-of-the-match Erin King bagged a brace of tries each, while Maeve Óg O’Leary and Caoimhe Molloy came off the Wolfhounds bench to join the list of try scorers.

This entertaining decider looked like it might go the distance when the wind-backed Clovers led initially through Niamh Murphy, and then had a quick-fire double from impactful replacement Eilís Cahill to close the gap to 19-17 by half-time.

Despite losing Alana McInerney and Sadhbh McGrath to injury, as well as having Ailish Quinn sin-binned, Denis Fogarty’s charges remained right in the hunt. They even moved back in front thanks to Béibhinn Parsons crossing in the left corner following a strong Quinn run.

However, three tries in little over 15 minutes saw the Wolfhounds build serious momentum. Following a close-range King effort, the pacy Elmes Kinlan finished off brilliant work from the back-three, and O’Leary surged over from a goalline drop-out.

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King and Molloy clinically contributed closing seven-pointers to make it a 50-22 scoreline, before Parsons – one of 21 of Ireland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations squad members on show – gained some late consolation with a typically rapid run-in from midfield.

Giving her reaction afterwards, Ireland’s new captain King, who made her comeback from a serious knee injury in January, said: “When I got injured (last year), you kind of have to forget how much you love the sport. But rugby gives me so much – so much purpose and so much joy.

“Getting to play with this Wolfhounds team was really enjoyable. The rehab was really tough and I did work really hard. I’d imagine days like today, and the fact that it’s happened, it is just so amazing.

“I’m just so grateful and so lucky every time I get to take the pitch, because it can be taken away from you so quick. I just love it, I love everyone’s company. It’s so exciting, the girls coming through the pathway. It’s such a pleasure to play with them.”

Wolfhounds scorers:

Tries – Vicky Elmes Kinlan [2], Linda Djougang [2], Erin King [2], Maeve Óg O’Leary, Caoimhe Molloy.

Conversions – Dannah O’Brien [4], Abby Moyles

Clovers scorers:

Tries – Niamh Murphy, Eilís Cahill [2], Béibhinn Parsons [2]

Conversions – Enya Breen [2]

WOLFHOUNDS: Stacey Flood (Leinster); Robyn O’Connor (Leinster), Aoife Dalton (Leinster) (capt), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Leinster); Dannah O’Brien (Leinster), Alex Connor (Leinster); Linda Djougang (Leinster), India Daley (Ulster), Sophie Barrett (Ulster), Kate Jordan (Leinster), Naoise Smyth (Leinster), Fiona Tuite (Ulster), Aoife Corcoran (Leinster), Erin King (Leinster).

Replacements: Sarah Delaney (Leinster), Hannah Wilson (Leinster), Caoimhe Molloy (Leinster), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster), Regan Casey (IQ Rugby), Jade Gaffney (Leinster), Abby Moyles Ulster), Amy Larn (Leinster).

CLOVERS: Aoife Corey (Munster); Anna McGann (Connacht), Alana McInerney (Munster), Niamh Murphy (Leinster), Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht); Enya Breen (Munster), Emily Lane (Munster); Siobhán McCarthy (Munster), Emma Dunican (Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (capt), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Annakate Cournane (Munster), Ailish Quinn (Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht).

Replacements: Aoife Fleming (Munster), Gráinne Burke (Munster), Eilís Cahill (Munster), Aoibhe O’Flynn (Munster), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Kate Flannery (Munster), Lucia Linn (Munster).